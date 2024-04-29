New Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Will Add Fixes for Virginia, Perks, and More
An update is coming to Texas Chain Saw this week, and we have patch notes.
A new update is coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre this week. We already know that the April 30th update will feature some free and paid cosmetics, and now Gun Media has revealed what else can be expected. Several of the game's perks are being outright fixed or adjusted, and there are even more fixes for some of the issues that have plagued Virginia since her debut. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:
PATCH NOTES
Tuned: 'Fired Up' Perk
-
We have tuned the 'Fired Up' perk accordingly
Level 1 – After running out of stamina, there's a 25% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again
Level 2 – After running out of stamina, there's a 50% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again
Level 3 – After running out of stamina, there's a 75% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again
-
Tuned: 'Scout' Perk
-
We have tuned the 'Scout' perk accordingly
The perk 'Scout' now affects stamina regeneration rate as opposed to melee damage
Level 1 – Your movement speed is increased by 5%, but stamina regeneration rate is 20% slower
Level 2 – Your movement speed is increased by 10%, but stamina regeneration rate is 15% slower
Level 3 – Your movement speed is increased by 15%, but stamina regeneration rate is 10% slower
-
Tuned: 'Extra Drip' Perk
-
We have tuned the 'Extra Drip' perk accordingly
Level 1 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 1 HP for 8 seconds
Level 2 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 2 HP for 10 seconds
Level 3 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 3 HP for 12 seconds
-
Tuned: 'Empowered' Perk
-
We have tuned the 'Empowered' perk accordingly
The perk 'Empowered' will no longer award health points after surviving a close encounter
Level 1 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 50% of max stamina
Level 2 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 70% of max stamina
Level 3 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 90% of max stamina
-
Tuned: 'Grappler' Perk
-
We have tuned the 'Grappler' perk accordingly
Level 1 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 10% more effective
Level 2 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 20% more effective
Level 3 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 30% more effective
-
Tuned: 'Fast Hands' Perk
-
We have tuned the 'Fast Hands' perk accordingly
Level 1 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 25% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame
Level 2 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 50% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame
Level 3 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 75% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame
-
Fixed: 'Fast Hands' Perk Functionality
We have fixed an issue where players with 'Fast Hands' equipped were being awarded additional progress during the lockpicking minigame, regardless of Family Member proximity
'Fast Hands' will now properly trigger only when a Family Member is within 10 meters
Fixed: 'Rescue Medic' Perk
-
We've fixed the issue where the perk 'Rescue Medic' would not proc when Virginia uses Boon with Level 3 "Powder Cloud heals Victims 3 points per second while inside cloud" equipped on her ability tree (this is her middle route).
'Rescue Medic' is described as, "healing others adds 50%/70%/100% more health to your target, while simultaneously healing you a random amount."
Now, 'Rescue Medic' works in tandem with her Boon ability at Level 3
Fixed: 'Medical Benefits' Perk
Similar to the issue described above, we've fixed the problem where the perk 'Medical Benefits' would not trigger with Virginia's Level 3 Boon
'Medical Benefits' is described as, "Healing a fellow Victim also heals yourself. The amount of health received will be 40%/60%/80% of total healing applied to your teammate."
Fixed: 'Rough Cut' Perk
We have fixed an issue where Leatherface's perk 'Rough Cut' was not activating properly all the time
The perk will now activate properly for all chainsaw attack types
Fixed: 'Headstart' Perk
We have fixed an issue where Danny's perk 'Headstart' was incorrectly highlighting fuses and valves for all Victims.
Now when active, fuse and valve highlights will only be visible to the perk holder
Fixed: 'Security Pins' and Cook's Locks
We have fixed the issue where the perk 'Security Pins' would not apply to Cook's locks when another Family member would interact with it (unlocking/locking it)
'Security Pins' works as follows: added locks are 10%/30%/50% harder to unlock for Victims.
Fixed: Cook Padlock Visibility on Slaughterhouse
We have fixed an issue where a padlock placed on the Slaughterhouse metal door was not always visible to Cook when using his Family Focus Ability
Fixed: Bone Scraps and Nugget
We fixed a bug that would let a Victim keep their bone scrap when stabbing Nugget
Now, when stabbing Nugget, the bone scrap will be consumed
Fixed: Virginia's Localization
We have fixed the issue where Virginia's tutorial, her description, perk names, and related content were not localized when switching to different languages
Now, localization for all languages will be present
Virginia was added to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in late March, and there have been a number of problems with the character since. The biggest of these issues related to the character's skill tree. Those problems were resolved earlier in April, and it seems that even more issues will be fixed with tomorrow's update. Hopefully these problems will make the character operate exactly as intended, and players can feel like they're truly getting their money's worth. Of course, since the fix related to Nugget is actually less beneficial to the player, some Virginia mains might not be too happy!
Regardless, it's nice to see a steady stream of fixes and changes to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It might not be as exciting as new content like additional maps, modes, or characters, but hopefully we'll see more of that following the recent change in developers.
Are you excited for this new update to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? What do you think about the in-game freebies coming this week? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!0comments