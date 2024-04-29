New Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Will Add Fixes for Virginia, Perks, and More

An update is coming to Texas Chain Saw this week, and we have patch notes.

A new update is coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre this week. We already know that the April 30th update will feature some free and paid cosmetics, and now Gun Media has revealed what else can be expected. Several of the game's perks are being outright fixed or adjusted, and there are even more fixes for some of the issues that have plagued Virginia since her debut. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

PATCH NOTES

Tuned: 'Fired Up' Perk

We have tuned the 'Fired Up' perk accordingly Level 1 – After running out of stamina, there's a 25% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again Level 2 – After running out of stamina, there's a 50% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again Level 3 – After running out of stamina, there's a 75% less delay before stamina starts regenerating again



Tuned: 'Scout' Perk

We have tuned the 'Scout' perk accordingly The perk 'Scout' now affects stamina regeneration rate as opposed to melee damage Level 1 – Your movement speed is increased by 5%, but stamina regeneration rate is 20% slower Level 2 – Your movement speed is increased by 10%, but stamina regeneration rate is 15% slower Level 3 – Your movement speed is increased by 15%, but stamina regeneration rate is 10% slower



Tuned: 'Extra Drip' Perk

We have tuned the 'Extra Drip' perk accordingly Level 1 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 1 HP for 8 seconds Level 2 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 2 HP for 10 seconds Level 3 – After using a health item, you will continue to receive 3 HP for 12 seconds



Tuned: 'Empowered' Perk

We have tuned the 'Empowered' perk accordingly The perk 'Empowered' will no longer award health points after surviving a close encounter Level 1 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 50% of max stamina Level 2 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 70% of max stamina Level 3 – After surviving a close encounter, you regain 90% of max stamina



Tuned: 'Grappler' Perk

We have tuned the 'Grappler' perk accordingly Level 1 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 10% more effective Level 2 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 20% more effective Level 3 – Each button tap during a close encounter is worth more towards winning the struggle. Button taps are 30% more effective



Tuned: 'Fast Hands' Perk

We have tuned the 'Fast Hands' perk accordingly Level 1 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 25% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame Level 2 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 50% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame Level 3 – If a Family member is within 10 meters, 75% more progress is awarded for each tap in the lockpicking minigame



Fixed: 'Fast Hands' Perk Functionality

We have fixed an issue where players with 'Fast Hands' equipped were being awarded additional progress during the lockpicking minigame, regardless of Family Member proximity

'Fast Hands' will now properly trigger only when a Family Member is within 10 meters

Fixed: 'Rescue Medic' Perk

We've fixed the issue where the perk 'Rescue Medic' would not proc when Virginia uses Boon with Level 3 "Powder Cloud heals Victims 3 points per second while inside cloud" equipped on her ability tree (this is her middle route). 'Rescue Medic' is described as, "healing others adds 50%/70%/100% more health to your target, while simultaneously healing you a random amount."

Now, 'Rescue Medic' works in tandem with her Boon ability at Level 3

Fixed: 'Medical Benefits' Perk

Similar to the issue described above, we've fixed the problem where the perk 'Medical Benefits' would not trigger with Virginia's Level 3 Boon

'Medical Benefits' is described as, "Healing a fellow Victim also heals yourself. The amount of health received will be 40%/60%/80% of total healing applied to your teammate."

Fixed: 'Rough Cut' Perk

We have fixed an issue where Leatherface's perk 'Rough Cut' was not activating properly all the time

The perk will now activate properly for all chainsaw attack types

Fixed: 'Headstart' Perk

We have fixed an issue where Danny's perk 'Headstart' was incorrectly highlighting fuses and valves for all Victims.

Now when active, fuse and valve highlights will only be visible to the perk holder

Fixed: 'Security Pins' and Cook's Locks

We have fixed the issue where the perk 'Security Pins' would not apply to Cook's locks when another Family member would interact with it (unlocking/locking it)

'Security Pins' works as follows: added locks are 10%/30%/50% harder to unlock for Victims.

Fixed: Cook Padlock Visibility on Slaughterhouse

We have fixed an issue where a padlock placed on the Slaughterhouse metal door was not always visible to Cook when using his Family Focus Ability

Fixed: Bone Scraps and Nugget

We fixed a bug that would let a Victim keep their bone scrap when stabbing Nugget

Now, when stabbing Nugget, the bone scrap will be consumed

Fixed: Virginia's Localization

We have fixed the issue where Virginia's tutorial, her description, perk names, and related content were not localized when switching to different languages

Now, localization for all languages will be present

Virginia was added to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in late March, and there have been a number of problems with the character since. The biggest of these issues related to the character's skill tree. Those problems were resolved earlier in April, and it seems that even more issues will be fixed with tomorrow's update. Hopefully these problems will make the character operate exactly as intended, and players can feel like they're truly getting their money's worth. Of course, since the fix related to Nugget is actually less beneficial to the player, some Virginia mains might not be too happy!

Regardless, it's nice to see a steady stream of fixes and changes to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It might not be as exciting as new content like additional maps, modes, or characters, but hopefully we'll see more of that following the recent change in developers.

Are you excited for this new update to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? What do you think about the in-game freebies coming this week? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!