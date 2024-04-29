Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer "Very Confident About the Final Result"

There are a lot of people anxiously awaiting the remake of Silent Hill 2 on PlayStation 5. While Konami has released a couple of smaller Silent Hill related projects over the last year, the remake is easily the biggest, but also the one that has a lot of fans nervous. Rumors suggest that the game will be shipping sometime this year, and while that has not been confirmed by Bloober Team, it seems that development on the project is starting to wrap up. In the company's annual report (translated from Polish by Projekt Parasol), Bloober Team shared their excitement and confidence in the finished product.

"We do not hide it internally or externally – this is the most important test of our actions. We are not only excited, but at the same time very confident about the final result."

Why Fans are Worried About Silent Hill 2

The original Silent Hill 2 was released in 2001, and quickly built a reputation as one of the greatest horror video games of all-time. Given that, it's not surprising that Konami is planning a remake, but many fans have been worried about the fact that Bloober Team was given the task; the developer is fairly small, and this is the biggest project it has ever been associated with. Remaking a beloved game is a tall task for even the most seasoned developers, let alone a smaller studio that's only been around for 15 years. Fans have also voiced concern with some of the combat shown so far.

Bringing Silent Hill Back to its Former Greatness

Over the last 10 years, Silent Hill fans haven't had a whole lot of reasons to celebrate. The 2015 cancellation of Silent Hills was a gut punch for many fans; the game's "playable teaser" had a lot of people excited for the end product, only for Konami to swiftly cancel the whole thing. The series was effectively shelved following that move, and did not return until last year's Silent Hill: Ascension, which was less a game and more of an interactive experience. Reception to Ascension was mostly negative, though fans were a bit happier with Silent Hill: The Short Message, a small, free release made available on PS5 earlier this year.

Silent Hill fans have been desperately hoping for a significant return for the series. The Silent Hill 2 remake could completely change the franchise's fortunes, and bring in a whole new generation of players. If Bloober Team pulls off the Silent Hill 2 remake, it would be a massive win for the studio, and for PS5 owners. Fans can hardly be blamed for their concern, but hopefully they'll be as happy with the final result as Bloober Team claims to be.

Are you nervous about the PS5 remake of Silent Hill 2? Do you think Bloober Team has what it takes to pull this off? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: @ResiEvilCentral]