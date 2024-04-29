FROM Season 3 First Look Released

The end of April marks a significant date for horror fans, as it means we're only six months away from Halloween, so to celebrate the countdown to the spookiest time of the year, MGM+ has released a first look at the upcoming Season 3 of FROM. With audiences having dozens of compelling horror shows to choose from across a variety of platforms, FROM has slowly but surely been earning a passionate following from fans, with each new season not only securing the interest of more viewers but also plunging them deeper into its twisted storyline. You can check out the first teaser for FROM Season 3 below before it premieres this fall.

Per press release, "FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest -- including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Season 2 explores just how far the residents of this nightmarish place are willing to go to find answers, even as chilling new threats to their safety -- and their sanity -- begin to emerge."

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). Season 2 added new series regulars including Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).

FROM is created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost). Alongside Pinkner, Griffin, and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is internationally distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

FROM Season 3 premieres on MGM+ this fall.

