American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Hints at Chilling New Theme

The first look at the mysterious tenth season of American Horror Story has arrived, bringing with it the first major clue as to the anthology series next theme. Creator Ryan Murphy has been making most of the announcements regarding the new American Horror Story installment on his personal Instagram account, and this one is no different. Murphy shared the first poster for American Horror Story Season 10 on Tuesday afternoon, revealing some sort of disaster or deserted island theme. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Things are beginning to wash up on shore… A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

This poster doesn’t show much, but it does show that the new season will have something to do with water and survival. The image shows a pair of hands gripping tightly to the ground, as if someone is falling off of a cliff and hanging on for dear life. Below the cliff is a vast body of water.

Along with the poster, Murphy shared the message “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…” There’s no telling exactly what that means, but it could hint at some sort of plane crash that has people floating up to an island. Then again, it could also be referring to water-bound monsters or evil mermaids. There’s really no way to know until the new season actually arrives this fall.

Fans are already looking forward to the new season of American Horror Story, regardless of the theme, because it brings with it the return of the franchise’s two most popular stars. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are once again set to lead the American Horror Story cast after taking a break last season. The cast for Season 10 also includes Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Despite his overall deal with Netflix, Murphy continues his work with American Horror Story over on FX. The popular anthology has already been renewed through Season 13, so it won’t be coming to an end any time soon.

What do you think the theme of American Horror Story Season 10 is going to be? Let us know in the comments!