‘American Horror Story’: The Demon Baby Returns for ‘Apocalypse’

American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy has given fans something they have been wondering about for years.

Michael Langdon, the “demon baby” from the first season of the series, will return — this time as a teenage/adult character, played by actor Cody Fern.

You can see Murphy’s tweet, which broke the news and spooked the fandom, below.

Excited to announce Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Premieres September 12 on FX. pic.twitter.com/kFYQ2GAncd — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 26, 2018

For the uninitiated — Langdon the “demon baby” is the child from “Murder House,” born after after Vivien (Connie Britton) was impregnated by Rubber Man (Evan Peters). That Michael was widely regarded as a potential antichrist by the audience, the fact that his return comes in a season known as “Apocalypse” is likely a bad sign.

Fern is best known to audience members as David Madson, one of Andrew Cunanan’s (Darren Criss) second murder victims in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The new season will star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and Joan Collins. Also returning to the ensemble are Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the series since the second season.

Another possible star of the series is Jessica Lange, Langdon’s biological grandmother in the series, who was a regular on the show up through the “Freak Show” season. There have been no announcements yet, but fans are holding out hope she’ll finally return for “Apocalypse.”

“I think she would if I bribed her enough, you know?” show creator Ryan Murphy shared at an event in April 2017 about Lange’s return. “I haven’t really talked to her about it at all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that.”

Stars of the series regularly return and, thanks to the show’s anthology format, each season depicts an all-new storyline, allowing performers to portray all-new characters. With this new season being a crossover event, it will be the first time we see characters carried over into a second season, which could complicate matters when it comes to the cast having to perform multiple characters who all potentially interact with one another.

The cast aren’t the only ones who apparently love taking part in the show, with the collaborative process with regular performers is also rewarding for Murphy.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy revealed at a press event earlier this year. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

“Murder House” depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California which resulted in a series of horrifying and supernatural events unfolding. “Coven” focused on a girl moving to a boarding school so she could be around other individuals who had powerful control over witchcraft.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on September 12 on FX.