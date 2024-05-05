New Interview With the Vampire Preview Teases Season 2 Conflicts

Interview With the Vampire's second season debuts next week on AMC and ahead of the critically acclaimed series' return, the network has released a new, special preview of what fans can expect when the story — and the interview — picks back up. While fans were already expecting a complicated story as Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) embark on their European quest to find others like them after killing their maker Lestat (Sam Reid), this new look at the season offers a bit more insight on how complicated things have become in both the past and the present. You can check the preview out for yourself below.

Of particular note in the preview is executive producer Mark Johnson's discussion of the Dubai timeline, which sees Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) now having to ask questions of not just Louis, but of the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), who revealed himself at the end of Season 1.

"The interview of Interview With the Vampire becomes more important in Season 2," he says.

"The interview goes from playing chess against one person to playing 3D chess against two people," Bogosian added.

What Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 About?

You can read AMC's official description of the second season of Interview With the Vampire here: "The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice."

Jones previously teased what fans can expect in the upcoming season of the hit AMC series.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones revealed on AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

Interview with the Vampire season 2 premieres May 12th on AMC and AMC+.