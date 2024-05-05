CLUE: Wednesday Brings the Netflix Favorite to Your Tabletop

Addams Family fans have a whole new season of Netflix's Wednesday to look forward to, but it's going to be a minute before that hits screens. The good news is that you can experience the hit show in a tabletop classic, courtesy of The Op's CLUE: Wednesday. CLUE: Wednesday will have you playing as one of six students at Nevermore Academy as you try to figure out who will be Hyde's next victim, while also trying to nail down where Hyde will attack and what special item you need to bring him down. You'll move through known locations throughout the town and attempt to assemble the clues in this latest twist to the iconic franchise, and you can get an up-close look at the game in the images below.

CLUE: Wednesday gives you six different characters from Nevermore Academy to play as, including Eugene Ottinger, Ajax Petropolus, Enid Sinclair, Yoko Tanaka, Bianca Barclay, and of course Wednesday. Each character will have a unique ability as well. Enid for example can move to any part of the game board once per game, while Bianca can move twice once per game. Ajax can ask a question using a part of the game board you don't currently occupy. The proposed character is then moved to the part of the game board you name.

(Photo: The Op)

As with any CLUE game, you'll also have six custom weapons brought to life from the show, which include a Beehive, a Bow, Chains, Fencing Foil, Crackstone's Sword, and a Poison Syringe. As for locations, you'll move through areas within Nevermore like Ophelia Hall, Nightshade Library, and Crackstone's Tomb, as well as places outside of the school grounds like the coffee shop, the forest, Pilgrim World, and the police station. Like other games in the series, there are also secret passages that connect certain areas.

(Photo: The Op)

CLUE: Wednesday brings the classic CLUE framework and weaves in Netflix's latest hit for a fresh take on the franchise. The game accommodates 2 to 6 players and is now available on Amazon for $44.99, and you can find the official description for the game below.

"CLUE®: Wednesday [$44.99 | Ages 8+ | 2-6 Players]: A dark mystery with terrible dangers is yours to solve in this spooky, modern take on the classic mystery game. With the dangerous Hyde on the loose, you'll play as students of Nevermore Academy, like Wednesday Addams and Ajax Petropolus. You've got to keep your wits about you as you determine WHO will be the Hyde's next victim, WHERE will the Hyde attack, and WHAT item was key in bringing him down!"

While fans will have to wait a bit for season 2, it isn't affecting the anticipation for the sophomore season. In an interview with BFI, Tim Burton spoke about how integral Jenna Ortega was in the show's success and how the character took off with fans.

"When I did Wednesday, the reason I loved it is I just related to the character so much," Burton explained. "But to me, it could not have been done without her. You can write it good, you can do whatever you want to do, but that kind of a character would need such clarity and purity and strength. A person has to have that. So for me, she basically made the show that way. She's one of the most aware, not only as an actress, but everything, around the camera, the set. She's a very special talent. And she's done a lot of horror movies, which I love too. That gave her a special place in my heart. 'Oh, you're doing another horror. Good.'"

Wednesday season 2 currently has no release date. CLUE Wednesday is available on Amazon now.

Will you be picking up CLUE: Wednesday? You can talk about everything Wednesday and tabletop with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!