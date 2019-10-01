Are You Afraid of the Dark? Revival to Premiere at Beyond Fest

Fans of Nickelodeon’s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series will have to wait a little bit longer before the new take on the series lands on the network, but fans attending Beyond Fest in Los Angeles will get to witness the series’ premiere on October 7th. The burgeoning genre festival is known to deliver audiences the most ambitious endeavors in the world of genre cinema, some of which general audiences might not be able to stomach, with the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? debut being a family-friendly event for all ages, which will also include a panel featuring members of the cast and crew.

Per press release, “Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce the premiere event of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? The three-part limited series event sees the return of the Midnight Society, with Beyond Fest bowing the first two episodes on Monday, October 7th. Courtesy of Nickelodeon, the special screening is an all-ages, family-friendly event built specifically for fans young and old and free to all guests with tickets obtained via RSVP (seating is subject to availability on a first-come, first-serve basis, details below).

“Following the screening will be a special Are You Afraid of the Dark? panel with stars Lyliana Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, and Jeremy Ray Taylor, ACE Entertainment’s Spencer Berman, writer BenDavid Grabinski, and director Dean Israelite. Berman, Grabinski, and Israelite all serve as executive producers. The Are You Afraid of the Dark? panel will be followed by a 35mm screening of the ’80s thrill-ride, The Gate, a film specially selected based on its shared sensibilities with the limited series.

“Across the three hour-long episodes, Are You Afraid of the Dark? will follow members of an entirely new Midnight Society, who tell a terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster Mr. Tophat, only to witness the shocking story come frightfully to life. Based on the ’90s kids’ cult classic, and reimagined for a new generation, part one of Are You Afraid of the Dark? will debut on Friday, October 11th, at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, with parts two and three to follow October 18th, and October 25th, respectively.

“The new members of the Midnight Society are: Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick); Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (Rim of the World, Always Be My Maybe); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (IT CHAPTER TWO, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween); and Louise, played by Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).”

You can RSVP on the festival’s EventBrite page.

Check out the Are You Afraid of the Dark? premiere on October 18th.

