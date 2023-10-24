7 Monster Movies You Can Stream for Free This Spooky Season

Halloween is just a few days away, the leaves are changing, and the temperature is dropping. Spooky season is a favorite time for many, a period when movie-goers and streamers consume as much horror and spooky programming as physically possible. Since the streaming landscape can be burdensome to a lot of people, we wanted to put a quick little guide to some of our favorite monster movies to watch at this time of the year.

Nothing too new, nothing too popular, and the most important part of it all—all of the movies on this list are free. No streaming subscriptions are required to watch any of the entires on this least as they’re all available on free, albeit ad-supported, streaming platforms. Still, it’s better than nothing, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see seven of our favorite monster movies to stream this spooky season.

Godzilla (1954)

Streaming on: Tubi

Synopsis: In this original version of the kaiju classic, nuclear testing produces a seemingly unstoppable beast that rampages through the streets of Tokyo.

The Giant Claw

Streaming on: YouTube

Synopsis: Engineer Mitch MacAfee (Jeff Morrow) spots a UFO while directing a study at the North Pole. But when the Air Force arrives, they cannot find anything visually or on radar, throwing Mitch’s reputation into doubt. Soon, though, many airplanes are reporting attacks by a UFO, which turns out to be a giant speeding bird from outer space. Along with mathematician Sally Caldwell (Mara Corday), Mitch tries to determine a way to stop the bird, which has a force field that renders all weapons useless.

Carry on Screaming!

Streaming on: Plex

Synopsis: The sinister Dr Watt has an evil scheme going. He’s kidnapping beautiful young women and turning them into mannequins to sell to local stores. Fortunately for Dr Watt, Detective-Sergeant Bung is on the case, and he doesn’t have a clue! In this send up of the Hammer Horror movies, there are send-ups of all the horror greats from Frankenstein to Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde.

Night of the Living Dead

Streaming on: Tubi

Synopsis: A group of strangers struggles to fend off an attack of bloodthirsty zombies while barricading themselves inside a rural Pennsylvania farmhouse.

Man-Thing

Streaming on: Tubi

Synopsis: A young detective sent to a rural town to investigate a series of gruesome killings soon learns that its dark past may be to blame.

Nosferatu

Streaming on: Tubi

Synopsis: Much to the chagrin of his new bride, a German real estate agent is sent to Transylvania to purchase a castle owned by a count with a shadowy secret.

The Terror

Streaming on: Plex

Synopsis: A French Army officer, Lieutenant Duvalier (Jack Nicholoson), has been separated from his unit and receives help from a mysterious woman. He follows her to the castle of Baron Von Lepp (Boris Karloff) only to find that she is the Baron’s wife who died 20 years ago.