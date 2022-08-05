Bodies Bodies Bodies Deleted Scene Shows Off an Impromptu Singalong (Exclusive)

In A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies, a group of friends aims to ride out a devastating storm in an impressive mansion together, but a lack of power or contact with the outside world sees them going a bit stir-crazy, as evidenced in the above deleted scene from the film. With the film being a thriller, not all of the events that start to unfold are as playful as a singalong, with this deleted scene teasing the calm before the storm, both literally and figuratively. Check out the deleted scene above before Bodies Bodies Bodies lands on Blu-ray and DVD on October 18th from Lionsgate. Best Buy will also feature an exclusive 4K Ultra HD (Blu-ray+Digital) edition.

When a group of 20-somethings gets stuck at a remote family mansion during a hurricane, a party game ends with a dead body on the ground and fingers pointed everywhere. As they try to find the killer among them, fake friends and real enemies have to learn who to trust -- and how to survive -- in this fresh and funny Gen-Z meltdown starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova.

The film was directed by Halina Reijn, who previously recalled what the collaborative process was like to ensure the film authentically captured the vibe of characters like the one featured in the film.

"I think from the moment I got the first script that I ever got to what [writer] Sarah [DeLappe] and I created together was a huge change, because the biggest change we made was that there is no monster under the bed ... I cannot spoil anything, you know what I mean?" the filmmaker revealed to ComicBook.com. "It's a huge change, also, where it takes place and just the whole vibe of it. So that was already completely done when we met the actors, but what they changed is a lot of ... We wanted to check with them with everything, 'Is this how they work with technology? How do you speak? Does this feel genuine to you? Is this funny to you? Or would you say differently?'"

She continued, "Also, I do very long takes. First, I want them to learn all their lines as if they're going to do a play, so I'm very old school -- very classically trained. I'm a strict director, and then I give them all the freedom to do takes, to improvise and add their own ideas and all of that. I'm also like a little leech, I really need them to be part of my creation because I'm literally making a film about a generation that I am not a part of, even though I live in its time."

