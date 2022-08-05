Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Trailer Starring Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson Released

✖

A24, the studio behind high-concept horror like X and Midsommar, has released the official trailer for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a new movie starring Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson. The slasher movie, coming to theaters this summer, takes place at a house party during a hurricane. The tagline for the film has been "This is not a safe space." Besides The Suicide Squad's Davidson, the film also features Guardians of the Galaxy villain Lee Pace.

A24 seems to be keeping pretty tight-lipped about the actual contents of the film, so here's the unofficial synopsis via Wikipedia. The film has already been screened at film festivals, so some spoilers may follow:

A group of seven young friends have a house party at a remote mansion during a hurricane, hosted by childhood best friends Sophie, who is recently sober, and David, who is excessively wealthy. Bee is the working-class girlfriend of Sophie, and new to their group of friends; she is naive to the kind of party they host and eats a large amount of cake without realizing it is an edible. One of the guests, Jordan, also warns Bee that Sophie is not who she seems. Sophie, having been in rehab, has not spoken to the others in the group for some time, and social dynamics are awkward between them. The group decides to play party games, choosing "bodies bodies bodies", a murder in the dark-style game. The game goes poorly and fractures the friendships even more, with David arguing with everyone from his boring girlfriend Emma to another outsider in the group, the much-older Greg, who is vacuous Alice's new boyfriend. They end the game but soon find a real murder has taken place, and have to again search for the murderer among them.

You can see the trailer below.

Halina Reijn directed the film, which stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.

Bodies Bodies Bodies arrives in theaters on August 5.