Candyman Star Teyonah Parris Shares Behind-the-Scene Video With Colman Domingo, Celebrates Director Nia DaCosta

Candyman is finally playing in theatres and it had a strong opening night at the box office, becoming the number one movie of the weekend. It also currently has an 84% critics score and a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Folks involved with the film have been celebrating its success, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who took to Instagram to thank fans for seeing the movie. Teyonah Parris, who recently rose to fame playing Monica Rambeau on WandaVision, also celebrated Candyman's success on Instagram. Not only did the star share an adorable behind-the-scenes video with her co-star, Colman Domingo, but Parris also dedicated a post to the movie's director, Nia DaCosta. Soon, Parris and DaCotsa will be reunited for the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

"Nia Dacosta. Nia Dacosta. Nia Dacosta. Nia Dacosta... Nia Dacosta. And it's only the beginning. #Herstory #Candyman #TheMarvels #NiaDacosta," Parris shared in her first post. She included a behind-the-scenes photo of her and DaCosta, which you can check out below:

Parris also shared a fun video with Domingo, writing, "THANK YALL SO MUCH for making @CandymanMovie the #1 Movie in America!!! Oh heck yeah, we really reaaaally LIIIIKE IT!! If you haven't seen it yet- get out there safely and enjoy a SWEET night out!! 🐝 BTS: @kingofbingo and I cuttin' up while filming #Candyman 2 years ago!!" Domingo replied, "😂😂😂😍." You can watch that video below:

You can check out the official description for Candyman here: "For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Aquaman) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman is now playing in theatres.