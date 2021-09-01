Candyman: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Thanks Fans For Making Movie Number One At the Box Office

✖

Nia DaCosta's Candyman hit theaters last week and not only has it been pretty well-received, earning an 84% critics score and 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie also scored a B on CinemaScore. ComicBoook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5, saying "DaCosta elevates the hook-handed character to his rightful throne." In addition to getting good reviews, Candyman also had a strong opening night at the box office and became the number one movie of the weekend. In honor of the film's success, star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took to Instagram to thank fans for making it out to the movies.

"A Great big THANK YOU to everyone who made it out safely to support Candyman and make it the #1 Movie at the Box Office! And a HUGE Shoutout to the captain of the ship, Nia DaCosta on making history as the first Black Woman to open the Domestic Box Office at Number 1! We could not have done this without your support!!! LOVE!!! KEEP GOIN!! #TELLEVERYONE #CANDYMAN," Abdul-Mateen II wrote. The actor got a lot of love from some fellow stars in his comments, including some from his Aquaman co-star, Jason Momoa. "Congratulations brother so stoked for you," he wrote. Abdul-Mateen II included a thank you video, which you can watch below:

In addition to the video, Abdul-Mateen II also shared an article headline that boasts the movie's "impressive" $22 million debut. "#1 Movie at the Box Office! KEEP GOIN!!! 👊🏾 #CANDYMAN," he wrote. Momoa also commented on that post, adding, "cheeeeehuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️" You can view that one below:

You can check out the official description for Candyman here: "For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Aquaman) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman is now playing in theatres.