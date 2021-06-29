Stephen King's Chapelwaite Series Gets Release Date on EPIX

A new imagining of Stephen King's short story Jerusalem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with EPIX finally confirming that the new series Chaplewaite will be premiering on the network on August 22nd. Due to the number of King projects that have been premiering in recent years, it's easy to lose track of them all, but what makes Chapelwaite so interesting is that it explores a lesser-seen corner of the author's mythology, with its period setting allowing a number of terrors to take place, only to potentially be forgotten to time. Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX on August 22nd.

Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

The series also stars Emily Hampshire, who many audiences know for her hilarious work on Schitt's Creek. The actor previously detailed what had her so excited about joining the project.

"It's based on the short story by Stephen King that was the prequel to Salem's Lot. I'm just so excited about it, because I love wearing corsets. It is set in 1850, and to go from Stevie's [on Schitt's Creek's] plaids to this out of her time, educated woman in 1850 wearing corsets, is the most exciting thing ever," Hampshire shared with ComicBook.com. "And it's with Adrien Brody. And the producer Donald De Line, he's the loveliest in the world. And it actually reminds me of Jeffrey Katzenberg, who's behind Quibi. It's really rare, but there's certain people who are these massive producers who are the most lovely, real, genuine people. Jeffrey Katzenberg's like that. I got an email from him the other day saying, 'Congratulations on the launch of this thing.' And I'm like, 'It's your thing!' I like being part of a film scene where the person at the top is a really good person. I guess that's come from Dan [Levy] working on Schitt's [Creek] and stuff. It's made me just want to work with people like that, so it's hard to go back."

