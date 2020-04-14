Jerusalem’s Lot: Emily Hampshire Teases Work on Chapelwaite TV Series

Stephen King adaptations have hit a zenith in recent years, with multiple movies or miniseries inspired by the author’s iconic works. One of the upcoming ones that’s set to enter the fray is Chapelwaite, an adaptation of King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot. While details surrounding the series are slightly under wraps, we do know a few key members of its cast, including Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire. We recently got a chance to speak with Hampshire about her role in Quibi’s 50 States of Fright, and she revealed just how excited she is to be involved with the EPIX series — especially with regards to the costumes.

“It’s based on the short story by Stephen King that was the prequel to Salem’s Lot. I’m just so excited about it, because I love wearing corsets. It is set in 1850, and to go from Stevie’s [on Schitt’s Creek‘s] plaids to this out of her time, educated woman in 1850 wearing corsets, is the most exciting thing ever,” Hampshire, who will be playing Rebecca Morgan, explained. “I love it. Except it’s been postponed, of course. I was on my way to shoot that when the world started ending, when the apocalypse happened. I can’t wait for that to start.”

“And it’s with Adrien Brody. And the producer Donald De Line, he’s the loveliest in the world. And it actually reminds me of Jeffrey Katzenberg, who’s behind Quibi. It’s really rare, but there’s certain people who are these massive producers who are the most lovely, real, genuine people. Jeffrey Katzenberg’s like that. I got an email from him the other day saying, ‘Congratulations on the launch of this thing.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s your thing!’ I like being part of a film scene where the person at the top is a really good person. I guess that’s come from Dan [Levy] working on Schitt’s [Creek] and stuff. It’s made me just want to work with people like that, so it’s hard to go back.”

Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

