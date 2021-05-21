Stephen King's Chapelwaite Series Gets First Teaser

An adaptation of Stephen King's novella Jerusalem's Lot has been adapted into a TV series for EPIX, with the network unveiling the first teaser for Chapelwaite, which you can see above. The series doesn't yet have an official release date, though the network notes that fans can expect it later this summer, with the reveal of this teaser sure to build excitement for the eventual release of the highly anticipated and surely unsettling series. The new series stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire. Check out the teaser above before Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX sometime later this summer.

Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Star Hampshire, who most fans know from her time on the comedy Schitt's Creek, previously detailed her excitement about the project.

"It's based on the short story by Stephen King that was the prequel to Salem's Lot. I'm just so excited about it, because I love wearing corsets. It is set in 1850, and to go from Stevie's [on Schitt's Creek's] plaids to this out of her time, educated woman in 1850 wearing corsets, is the most exciting thing ever," Hampshire shared with ComicBook.com. "I love it. Except it's been postponed, of course. I was on my way to shoot that when the world started ending, when the apocalypse happened. I can't wait for that to start."

She continued, "And it's with Adrien Brody. And the producer Donald De Line, he's the loveliest in the world. And it actually reminds me of Jeffrey Katzenberg, who's behind Quibi. It's really rare, but there's certain people who are these massive producers who are the most lovely, real, genuine people. Jeffrey Katzenberg's like that. I got an email from him the other day saying, 'Congratulations on the launch of this thing.' And I'm like, 'It's your thing!' I like being part of a film scene where the person at the top is a really good person. I guess that's come from Dan [Levy] working on Schitt's [Creek] and stuff. It's made me just want to work with people like that, so it's hard to go back."

Stay tuned for details on Chapelwaite.

