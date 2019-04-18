Horror

‘Child’s Play’ Fans Are Split Over New Trailer

Chucky carved his way into horror history thanks to the 1988 Child’s Play, with the pint-sized […]

Chucky carved his way into horror history thanks to the 1988 Child’s Play, with the pint-sized terror establishing himself as one of the deadliest dolls around. In addition to becoming a pop culture sensation, Chucky also earned six follow-up films, the most recent of which debuted in 2017. A new incarnation of the character is on the way in an upcoming Child’s Play reboot, which has made a number of changes to the core components of the character. With a full-length trailer having finally debuted, fans are having a lot of reactions to the new trailer, inspired not just by the narrative but by the new iteration of Chucky.

The original film saw a murderer use his final moments on earth to perform a voodoo ritual that injected his soul into that of a toy doll, allowing him to come back to life and continue to wreak havoc. The new film instead depicts the killer as a toy with malfunctioning A.I., a major departure from the original narrative.

The tweaks to the origin story and the overall new look and voice of Chucky, provided by Mark Hamill, were the biggest points of discussion, while some fans are still frustrated that original writer Don Mancini, original producer David Kirschner, and original actor Brad Dourif aren’t involved in the project, as they are continuing their story in a TV series.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new Child’s Play trailer before it hits theaters on June 21st.

