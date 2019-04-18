‘Child’s Play’ Fans Are Split Over New Trailer

Chucky carved his way into horror history thanks to the 1988 Child’s Play, with the pint-sized terror establishing himself as one of the deadliest dolls around. In addition to becoming a pop culture sensation, Chucky also earned six follow-up films, the most recent of which debuted in 2017. A new incarnation of the character is on the way in an upcoming Child’s Play reboot, which has made a number of changes to the core components of the character. With a full-length trailer having finally debuted, fans are having a lot of reactions to the new trailer, inspired not just by the narrative but by the new iteration of Chucky.

The original film saw a murderer use his final moments on earth to perform a voodoo ritual that injected his soul into that of a toy doll, allowing him to come back to life and continue to wreak havoc. The new film instead depicts the killer as a toy with malfunctioning A.I., a major departure from the original narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tweaks to the origin story and the overall new look and voice of Chucky, provided by Mark Hamill, were the biggest points of discussion, while some fans are still frustrated that original writer Don Mancini, original producer David Kirschner, and original actor Brad Dourif aren’t involved in the project, as they are continuing their story in a TV series.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new Child’s Play trailer before it hits theaters on June 21st.

Thing of Nightmares

Just watched the Child’s Play trailer. Not gonna lie, a Chucky that’s also a Smart Device, connected to everything digital is the thing of nightmares. Smart way to modernize him as well. I’m interested. — Travis (@Fatedlime) April 18, 2019

Not ‘Maximum Overdrive’

Soooo I have mixed feelings about the Child’s Play remake. First, it looks like they’re scrapping the possession narrative entirely. I think Chucky is scarier as a vessel used by a dead serial killer rather than just evil artificial intelligence. — Tyler (@TylerColeRay) April 18, 2019

Second, based on the teaser and the trailer it looks like we’re getting killer toys (I could be wrong, Chucky could be controlling them). Just stick to the damn doll. This is not Maximum Overdrive this is Child’s Play. — Tyler (@TylerColeRay) April 18, 2019

Ain’t Working

The pieces for a Child’s Play remake to work are all there, and as a stand-alone horror movie the evil AI toy is great, but combined? It ain’t working. Best thing it has going for it is the cast — Charles Willis (@WhovianAvenger) April 18, 2019

Still Skeptical

Still skeptical, but the new Child’s Play is looking a little better with this new trailer pic.twitter.com/52dq8bxl7v — Jon Alexander 🥶 (@chillseason) April 18, 2019

Zero Interest

There’s nothing scary about a robot doll with a bugged out AI. Fuckin remove the batteries. Toss it in the bath tub. Throw a magnet at it.

I’ve got zero interest in this Child’s Play reboot, man, angry toddler sized robots aren’t scary — SALT⭐HERO (@SALTSTAR_HERO) April 18, 2019

Just a Commercial

mfw the end of the new Child’s Play movie when Chucky finally going to gut the little mofo alive the mom comes out bloodied panting says “Alexa, turn off Chucky” and Chucky dies and the movie was just an Amazon commercial — Edgar Allan Pwn (@EdgarAllanPwn) April 18, 2019

Impressed

The Child’s Play remake trailer is out and honestly I’m impressed. Love what I’m seeing so far. Looks like a fresh modern spin on the story instead of a soulless rehash. — Tyler (@TheLudlowReaper) April 18, 2019

Times Are Changing

Child’s Play 1988: A dying serial killer’s soul possesses a child’s toy and continues his killing spree!

Child’s Play 2019: A fat guy hacked my kid’s toy! — Unsure About 2019 (@Blatherpuss) April 18, 2019

Looks Great

okay the new child’s play looks great im seeing it for sure but the og will always be better — David Jowett (@kaijugamer2000) April 18, 2019

Disrespectful

My main opinion on the new CHILD’S PLAY is that it’s disrespectful to remake what is still an ongoing (and extremely consistently awesome) series but also the premise sounds like a rip off of Rachel Talalay’s GHOST IN THE MACHINE — Alex Kittle (@alexxkittle) April 18, 2019