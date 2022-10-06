Chucky Season 2 Just Confirmed an Insane Franchise Detail

The Chucky TV series is officially back with season two and the killer doll series has somehow managed to confirm an insane new detail about the world of Don Mancini's horror franchise. As longtime fans of the Chucky films know, the series has dabbled in meta-awareness with some frequency. 2005's Seed of Chucky not only cast Jennifer Tilly as herself, but made her a working actress in Hollywood....one who was acting in a Chucky feature film. In the context of Seed of Chucky, Tilly was starring in a movie called Chucky Goes Psycho, but now we know another Tilly-starring Chucky movie exists in-universe...none other than 1998's Bride of Chucky.

Let's start at the beginning. About midway through the season two premiere of Chucky, another doll makes an appearance, the original doll from Bride of Chucky that Tiffany eventually possess. Introduced as a potential tool for Lexy's younger sister Caroline to get rid of her fears of Chucky, Lexy asks Devon and Jake for help in identifying the latest creepy doll to enter their world. When asked what he was able to find out about the doll, Devon replies: "She looks a little bit like the Bride of Chucky, you remember that movie?" In response, Jake adds, "Yeah with Jennifer Tilly, who we know really is the Bride of Chucky, Tiffany Valentine."

So in the universe of the Chucky movies/show, Bride of Chucky is a movie that starred Jennifer Tilly and was released into the world. Did the first three Child's Play movies come before it? Was Chucky Goes Psycho never released at all? Did Seed of Chucky get made? Is a Chucky TV show eventually going to be on the air in this universe too? This reveal has completely broken my brain from a fan perspective.

The best advice to carry forward, and this is me talking to myself here, is to not dwell too much on all of this and just go with the flow of the franchise. That said, it will be hard to not consider the implications it brings up. Truthfully I am at a loss for words, and that's not something you can say for most slasher movie franchises that are thirty years deep with the same continuity.

Chucky season two is here with new episodes premiering every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on USA Network and SYFY. The entire first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock