Is Chucky Season Two About to Get Even MORE Meta?

Production continues on the second season of the hit TV series Chucky and star Jennifer Tilly has shared a new set photo from the show that perhaps offers an interesting clue about what will happen in season two. As fans of the long-running horror franchise know, the series became incredibly meta with sequels Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky, the later of which established that not only was Jennifer Tilly is still a working actress in the franchise but also that Chucky movies existed in this universe. Now it seems like the series is about to get even more meta.

Tilly's latest set photo from the series shows off "her" bedroom set (as fans may recall, Jennifer Tilly the actress is now possessed by Tiffany the doll, now indulging in the status that comes with that), which includes a post for the Jennifer Tilly-starring movie Bound. It was previously reported two of Tilly's co-stars from Bound will also be appearing in the new season with both Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano set to appear. With the presence of a Bound poster in the series, this begs the question, are Gershon and Pantoliano playing themselves in the series? Will references to the directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski be made? There's a world of possibilities here, and we can't wait to see where it's headed.

That season two of Chucky will be leaning even more heavily into the style of storytelling that creator Don Mancini handled in Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky was previously made apparent when the series confirmed a character from those films would be returning. Last month it was revealed that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson has been cast in the role of Glen/Glenda for the new season, playing Chucky and Tiffany's offspring in the TV series.

In addition to Watson as Glen/Glenda and Jennifer Tilly as herself/Tiffany, Chucky season two will also be welcoming back Devon Sawa as a new character, as well as another newcomer, Hannibal's Lara Jean Chorostecki. Other confirmed cast members for the series also include, naturally, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, plus Alex Vincent, reprising the role of Andy Barclay from the original two Child's Play movies and the first season of Chucky, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child's Play 2 and once again in the first season of the series.

Cast members from the first season will also return including Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross. The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!