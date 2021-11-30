Child’s Play TV Series Chucky Comes to Peacock This Week

This week sees the first season finale of Chucky being unveiled, the Child’s Play TV series that has been airing on both SYFY and USA, but for horror fans who might not have been able to check out the unsettling and hilarious adventure, the entire series is set to debut on the streaming service Peacock on December 1st. Understandably, while some Child’s Play fans were thrilled to get more stories focused on the killer doll, others were apprehensive about how a spinoff could live up to the heights of the film series, but with the project earning praise from both fans and critics alike, Chucky‘s upcoming Peacock debut serves as a convenient opportunity to catch up on the project.

In Chucky, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. The series sees the return of Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly, and Christine Elise McCarthy, joined by franchise newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lexa Doig, and Devon Sawa.

Confirming just how exciting this series has been and the inherent potential of the project was the announcement earlier this week that Chucky had been renewed for a Season 2.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

Despite the risks of translating the exploits of a murderous doll to the small screen, one element about the Child’s Play series that sets it apart from nearly any other franchise is that Mancini wrote all original seven films, allowing not just those films but also Chucky to maintain a narrative and tonal consistency.

Check out the complete first season of Chucky when it hits Peacock on December 1st.

