Chucky Marathon Airing on SYFY in Honor of Pride

One of the bigger surprises in the world of horror was the success of the hilarious and macabre Chucky TV series, with all eight episodes of the debut season airing today on SYFY. While the series is available to stream on Peacock, today marks a great opportunity for anyone who missed the first season to catch up on the adventures of the pint-sized terror, with a second season of the series currently in production to debut later this year. The Chucky marathon will kick off on SYFY at 4 p.m. and run through midnight. Stay tuned for details on Season 2 before it premieres later this year.

In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage "Good Guy" doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

While there are a number of iconic slasher franchises, part of what makes Chucky and the Child's Play films stand out from its peers is that filmmaker Don Mancini has developed each installment, allowing him to maintain creative control of the concept. One exception, however, was the 2019 Child's Play reboot, which he admitted nearly derailed his plans for the overall franchise.

"There was no way of knowing how that could impact what we've been doing for decades at Universal. And there was worry about it, it wasn't just me. It was also powers that be at the studio, like how much appetite is there going to be for this character? And if that movie had broken out, if it had been successful, then it could have harmed our plans. Fortunately, that didn't happen," Mancini shared with ComicBook.com about that reboot's overall impact. "Honestly, I'm at a point in my life where the main emotion I feel at junctures like that is just relief and gratitude that we got to make our show. Seems like people are liking it. All good. I don't bear any resentment particularly against any of the people involved in that movie. They were doing a job. Although the producers, maybe I can bear a grudge for a while longer."

Check out the Chucky marathon on SYFY today starting at 4 p.m. and stay tuned for details on Season 2.

