Chucky Season 2 Poster Teases Killer Doll’s Return

Chucky fans have known for a while now that the hit SYFY TV series would be back for a second season, the network even announced it before the season one finale could air! Offering a tease of what’s to come though, series creator Don Mancini took to social media to share some new art for the show, teasing the next batch of episodes and confirming that they’ll be arriving later this year. The art treats Chucky the series like Netflix does with Stranger Things, calling the new season Chucky 2, and including that its release date will definitely be this year. Check it out below!

Unlike most other horror franchises, Chucky has been ongoing and nearly uninterrupted since the original Child’s Play in 1988. Though a remake of that film was released a few years ago, the continuity that began in that film has continued through the horror-leaning Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3, the campy-comedies Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky, the direct-to-video return to form Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, and now the SYFY TV series. The show’s season one finale left things in an interesting place for the next batch of episodes, and knowing we’ll get to see the next chapter later this year is good news.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” Mancini said in a statement when the new season was confirmed. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

In the show’s penultimate episode it revealed that part of Chucky’s plan in the series was amassing an army of Good Guy Dolls, in the end giving him more than 70+ Chucky dolls which he was possessing at one time. The show’s season finale ended with the promise of all these Chuckys being distributed around the country, the full plan for the Army of Chuckys not entirely clear, but they’re coming, and they’re not alone either.

The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!