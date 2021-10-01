Chucky TV Series Gets a Creepy New Trailer

The new trailer for the Chucky TV series coming to SyFy is even more creepy the ominous promos we’ve seen so far. The new Chucky trailer arrives right on the heels of the larger Halloween season sizzle reel SyFy put out in order to promote its 2021 horror-themed programming. That’s not to mention the slow-burn release of teasers and clips the show has released as part of its marketing push. However, there is no ambiguity left in this new trailer, which makes it all too apparent just how much carnage Chucky is about to cause in modern suburbia.

Chucky premieres on SyFy starting on October 12th, continuing the series storyline by franchise creator Don Mancini, who is branching off from the reboot Child’s Play movie franchise at Orion Pictures. It was Mancini who helped keep the franchise alive throughout the 2010s, with his Chucky movie releases on home video and eventually a Netflix original film, Cult of Chucky. This SyFy Chucky series will, in fact, pick up directly from the events of Cult of Chucky – a connection the trailer finally reveals.

Cult of Chucky, ended with the twist of Chucky/Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) evolving his voodoo mystical powers. Ray was able to split his evil soul into multiple Chucky dolls, as well as possessing the human body of Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif). Chucky and “Nica” escaped the mental asylum and reunited with Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), who has similarly split her own soul into both human and doll forms.

The new Chucky trailer shows Nica and Tiffany reuniting and getting back to their old murderous ways; meanwhile, the Chucky doll gets to do some classic infiltrating of an unsuspecting child’s home (Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber) to pick off victims one-by-one before his cursed nature is discovered. It’s a mix of the classic Child’s Play films and Mancini’s zanier Chucky films and fans seem to be all here for it.

“It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals,” Mancini previously said in an interview. “Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today.”

Chucky will premiere on October 12th on SyFy.