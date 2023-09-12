The Conjuring: All Eight Movies in Franchise Ranked

The Conjuring Universe franchise has been going on for ten years, over the course of eight films, up to the release of The Nun 2 this week. Now that The Nun sequel is out, fans of The Conjuring Universe are updating their rankings lists of The Conjuring movies and their multiple spinoffs, the Annabelle and Nun series. So how do you rank all 8 movies in The Conjuring Universe? Check out our list below and let us know how yours compares!

Annabelle (2014) (Photo: Warner Bros.) The first Annabelle film is easily the worst entry in the entire Conjuring Universe. The direction by John R. Leonetti was film-school bad, with the film barely fitting together as a coherent story or set of scenes. It was often mundane and boring rather than scary – and even the frights didn't follow any clear logic or "rules," to help bolster the Annabelle doll's lore. In fact, Annabelle's entire prequel story was ultimately deemed such a failure that the next film in the Annabelle Trilogy (Annabelle: Creation) actually jumped further back in time, to establish a better, more frightening version of the haunted doll's origin.

The Nun (2018) (Photo: New Line Cinema) The Nun (2018) barely edges out Annabelle (2014) simply because Valak (the demonic nun) is a more active and scary antagonist than the Annabelle doll and its unseen machinations. Still, the first Nun movie was directed by Corin Hardy, who has found his calling as showrunner of Gangs of London but has never again directed a feature film after The Nun – with good reason.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Photo: Warner Bros.) The Conjuring 3 – aka The Devil Made Me Do It - is clearly the worst entry in The Conjuring Trilogy. It didn't help that the film was released unceremoniously on HBO Max the same day it was released in theaters (following the COVID-19 pandemic), but it also just felt out of step with the two Conjuring movies that had come before. Still, The Devil Made Me Do It gets some points for pitting a human antagonist against franchise heroes Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. It was at least something different. At the very least, director Michael Chaves directed the film with the same competent hand he brought to The Nun 2.

The Nun II (Photo: Warner Bros. ) The Nun 2 falls squarely in the middle of the Conjuring Universe rankings. It's a definite improvement on the first Nun movie – but unlike Annabelle 2, the Nun sequel doesn't add enough twist on the lore of Valak to avoid feeling like one of the most unecessary chapters of the franchise.

Annabelle Comes Home (Photo: Warner Bros. ) The third Annabelle movie was like a min Conjuring Universe event film, as the dreaded demonic doll unleashes a collection of Ed and Lorraine Warren's worst demonic foes on a night when their daughter is home alone with the babysitter. Annabelle Comes Home isn't the best of the spinoff trilogy, but it is one of the more solid Conjuring Universe films.

The Conjuring 2 (Photo: Warner Bros.) The Conjuring 2 had the massive challenge of having to follow up on the breakout success of the first film. A more complicated haunting storyline and deeper lore leave room for more nitpicks, but overall The Conjuring 2 is one of the better horror franchise sequels there is, and still remains one of the best entries of the franchise, seven years after its release.

Annabelle: Creation (Photo: Warner Bros.) Annabelle: Creation had the monumental task of doing right what the first film had done so wrong. Director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Shazam!) clearly understood that assignment, and delivered what is arguably the only film in The Conjuring Universe to match the practical haunted house scares of the first Conjuring film. Like other top-ranked entries on this list, Annabelle 2 also benefits from a talented young cast providing the gravitas. Finally, Annabelle: Creation did the work of creating a truly horrifying (and sensical) origin story for the demon doll, and a lot of fans will probably debate whether or not it deserves to top the list, in terms of scariness.