New The Conjuring Confirmed With Official Title

While previous updates on the main The Conjuring franchise were relatively disappointing, Warner Bros. Discovery's CinemaCon presentation today brought some exciting news, as it was confirmed that a fourth film in the core narrative would be heading our way, which included the reveal of the title The Conjuring: Last Rites. This is only the latest exciting update about the franchise this month, as it was revealed last week that a The Conjuring TV series was in the works for HBO Max, though only minimal details about the project were unveiled, so it's unclear what either the TV series or the upcoming fourth movie would explore.

The last entry into the core The Conjuring franchise came in 2021 with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. That installment marked the first chapter in the narrative that wasn't directed by James Wan, who had previously delivered The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. Michael Chaves directed that third film, and while it's currently unknown who will be directing Last Rites, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is attached to write it.

The title of the film will spark speculation about whether this will be the final chapter in the proper franchise, as it brings an undeniable implication of its finality. With The Devil Made Me Do It earning a more underwhelming reception with both critics and audiences, we could certainly see the minds behind the franchise wanting to send the series out on a high note. Luckily, the nature of the premise and the sprawling nature of these bouts with the supernatural offer limitless potential for expansion.

To date, the franchise has seen three proper The Conjuring films, three spin-off films in the Annabelle series, The Nun spinoff, and Chaves' The Curse of La Llorona featuring connections to events from The Conjuring. A sequel to The Nun is also currently in production, confirming just how much life there is in the concept.

Details about the announced TV series have yet to be shared, so whether that program will serve as a replacement for the big-screen franchise or feature connections to those films is unknown. Given that the franchise centers around investigations conducted by Ed and Lorraine Warren, we could also see a TV series finding new performers to take over as the Warrens from Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as they embark on supernatural quests each episode.

Stay tuned for details on The Conjuring: Last Rites.

