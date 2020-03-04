Shudder’s Creepshow Coming to Blu-ray in May

Some horror fans have been enjoying Shudder‘s Creepshow TV series since its premiere last fall, but with the number of streaming services out there, not all fans have been able to check out the series, which will change when it lands on Blu-ray in May. Checking out the series for the first time isn’t the only reason fans might be grabbing a copy of the Blu-ray set, as it will also come with a number of behind-the-scenes featurettes and supplementary material that isn’t available on the streaming service. Learn more about the Blu-ray’s special features below and grab yourself a copy of the set when it hits shelves on May 19th.

In the series, “A comic book comes to life in a series of twelve vignettes over six episodes, exploring terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable. Haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters, the dead, and medical marvels are just a few of the things to watch out for in this new series. You never know what will be on the next page.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Blu-ray’s special features are as follows:

Cast and Crew Interviews

Behind the Scenes Footage

Creepshow Season One Easter Eggs Featurette

Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Episode and Comic Art Photo Galleries

Comic Art Booklet, and more!

The series is inspired by the 1982 film of the same name from director George Romero and writer Stephen King, with this new series seeing talent involved with that film both in front of and behind the camera returning for the experience. This take on the concept comes from The Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero. In addition to the series coming to Blu-ray, AMC also recently confirmed that it will broadcast the series on the network ahead of the debut of Season Two.

“There’s absolute crossover between the brand and the content on some of our linear channels and OTT services,” COO Ed Carroll, speaking on its investor call following its financials, revealed per Deadline. “We think that [Creepshow] will be successful on AMC but will also then build audiences for the Season Two launch back on Shudder.”

Despite Shudder not having the same brand recognition as other streaming series, Nicotero previously confessed why it was a horror lover’s dream.

“I’ve always fantasized about having an all-horror channel, and this was even before Shudder existed, back when MonsterVision was on TNT. But all these channels would always be toying with the idea of doing some horror content at Halloween,” Nicotero explained to ComicBook.com. “And I was like, ‘Why is there not a monster channel that’s all the time? Why do we have to just equate it to just October?’ And then it was Monsters HD that came out. I’ve always loved the idea of having content that you can just access at any time, that’s all horror, whether it’s a TV show or whether it’s movies.”

Grab your copy of Creepshow on Blu-ray on May 19th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.