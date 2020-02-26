Shudder's Creepshow to Air on AMC Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

While some streaming services come and go, AMC's Shudder continues to gain subscribers and attention for delivering subscribers nothing but compelling genre content, including the original series Creepshow, which AMC will broadcast on its network ahead of the debut of Season 2. This marks an exciting development, as various AMC originals like NOS4A2 and Eli Roth's History of Horror have landed on the streaming service, with this being an unexpected instance of the network introducing audiences to a compelling horror series that might not be on their radar. The second season of the Shudder series is expected to debut later this year.

“There’s absolute crossover between the brand and the content on some of our linear channels and OTT services,” COO Ed Carroll, speaking on its investor call following its financials, revealed per Deadline. “We think that [Creepshow] will be successful on AMC but will also then build audiences for the Season Two launch back on Shudder.”

While the network made its first ventures into the world of scripted drama with series like Mad Men and Breaking Bad, one of its bigger gambles was developing an adaptation of the zombie comic book The Walking Dead. That gamble has paid of tremendously, as the series has become a major sensation over the past decade, earning itself spinoff series and regularly setting viewership records. Greg Nicotero serves as a producer and frequent director of that series, who was the key figure in developing the Creepshow series.

Despite Shudder not having the same brand recognition as other streaming series, Nicotero previously confessed why it was a horror lover's dream.

"I've always fantasized about having an all-horror channel, and this was even before Shudder existed, back when MonsterVision was on TNT. But all these channels would always be toying with the idea of doing some horror content at Halloween," Nicotero explained to ComicBook.com. "And I was like, 'Why is there not a monster channel that's all the time? Why do we have to just equate it to just October?' And then it was Monsters HD that came out. I've always loved the idea of having content that you can just access at any time, that's all horror, whether it's a TV show or whether it's movies."

While other services might aim to add the latest Hollywood releases or iconic films, Shudder instead aims to track down under-seen endeavors or independent festival releases to introduce viewers to what will soon become famous films.

"The thing I love about Shudder is they embrace a lot of foreign films like Tigers Are Not Afraid, which I love, Train to Busan, which I love, Satan's Slaves, which I loved," the filmmaker admitted. "Films that I may not have known about if I hadn't had have been on Shudder looking for some unique material. I think Sam Zimmerman is a great curator of horror from around the world."

