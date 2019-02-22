‘Cujo’ Getting New Limited Edition Blu-ray

Stephen King’s stories are being brought to life in a number of different ways, with the successful response to these projects allowing audiences to rediscover his older projects. The 1983 adaptation Cujo will be getting an all-new Blu-ray full of special features that dive deep into the film, which you can learn about below.

Evil bites when a monstrous canine terrorizes a helpless family in this legendary cult classic. Based on Stephen King‘s best-selling novel, Cujo gives horror a new name. While Donna (Dee Wallace, The Howling, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) and Vic Trenton struggle to save their rocky marriage, their son Tad befriends the loveable St. Bernard who belongs to their mechanic. But what they don’t realize is that a bat bite has transformed Cujo from a docile pup to a vicious killer. With Vic away on business, Donna and Tad’s car trouble pushes them into a living nightmare trapped by the demonic, relentless dog from hell. This critically acclaimed thriller promises to have you glued to your seat and foaming at the mouth!

SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION [4000 UNITS] CONTAINS

Hardbound Slipcase, featuring newly commissioned artwork by iconic British illustrator Graham Humphreys

Reversible sleeve featuring artwork by Justin Osbourn and original poster artwork

PLUS: A LIMITED EDITION 60-PAGE Collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Lee Gambin, author Scott Harrison, and Craig Ian Mann; illustrated with archival imagery from the film’s production.

DISC ONE

1080p presentation of the film, on Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK

Uncompressed LPCM mono soundtrack

Optional English SDH subtitles

New and exclusive feature-length audio commentary by Lee Gambin, author of Nope, Nothing Wrong Here: The Making of Cujo

New interview with Dee Wallace [40 mins]

New interview with composer Charles Bernstein [35 mins]

New interview with stuntman Gary Morgan [25 mins]

New interview with stuntwoman Jean Coulter [21 mins]

New interview with casting director Marcia Ross. [20 mins]

New interview with visual effects artist Kathie Lawrence [13 mins]

New interview with special effects designer Robert Clark [12 mins]

New interview with dog trainer Teresa Miller [28 mins]

Dog Days: The Making of Cujo archival documentary on the film s production [42 mins]

DISC TWO [Limited Edition Only]

Q&A with Dee Wallace from Cinemaniacs & Monster Fest 2015 , moderated by Lee Gambin [96 mins]

New interview with critic and author Kim Newman [25 mins]

The set is currently only being sold in the UK, though any fans with a region-free Blu-ray player will be able to enjoy the new set, which hits shelves on April 29th.

