Daredevil Stars Jon Bernthal and Vincent D’Onofrio Reunite for Netflix Thriller

For one moment, Marvel Netflix fans, things are back to the way they were. Variety is reporting Daredevil stars Jon Bernthal and Vincent D’Onofrio are back on the platform with an untitled Netflix thriller. Joining them on the project are Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Emma Nelson, Sandra Bullock, and Viola Davis. Graham King is in the driver’s seat for this one and with a cast like that, it’s not hard to get excited. Aisling Francis and Rob Morgan are starring in the picture. Mission: Impossible – Fallout scribe Christopher McQuarrie penned the script for the film. King will be a producer along with Bullock and Veronica Ferres.

In quick summary, Bullock’s character gets out of prison after being locked away for a violent crime. Upon re-entering society, she finds that no one is in a rush to forgive her past. There is some heavy judgement from her former friends and colleagues. The only way forward is to create a relationship with her younger sister after their estrangement years ago.

Although D’Onofrio earned some rave reviews for his stint on The Godfather of Harlem, fans still wonder if he will ever get a chance to play Wilson Fisk on any screens again. He said on Twitter last year, “I don’t think anyone is at fault. Not @disney @netflix or @Marvel. W/several companies merging, with all the new streaming venues these days. New rules apply( with content) & companies are still learning how2deal w/this new world. Do I hope DD comes back? Yes for the fans&Fisk!”

His sentiments are echoed by series star Charlie Cox, who also recognized that fans were getting the short end of the stick.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” Cox mentioned in a previous interview. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

