‘David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special’ Trailer Released

One specific Saturday Night Live sketch last year captured the world of pop culture, as “David Pumpkins” became a go-to meme and costume for Halloween parties. The character has returned in an all-new animated Halloween special, which just got a trailer that you can watch above.

According to Deadline, the David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special “is set in a small suburban town as the mysterious, elevator-riding Mr. Pumpkins and the boney sidekicks show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween.”

The original sketch debuted last year in the heat of election season, with serious and heavy topics permeating almost every sketch on the show. Written by Mikey Day, Bobby Moynihan and Streeter Seidell, the sketch featured a couple entering a haunted attraction in which an elevator took them to various floors that revealed horrifying images. Ranging from ghosts to chainsaw-wielding maniacs, the couple was bewildered when they met David S. Pumpkins, a man wearing a suit adorned with jack-o’-lanterns who was flanked by two dancing skeletons.

In addition to not recognizing who the character was or what his intentions were, the couple was forced to see the character pop up multiple times throughout the attraction, each time being accompanied by the dancing skeletons and ending the interaction with the catchphrase, “Any questions?”

Given the sheer amount of sketches Saturday Night Live creates each and every week, the cast and crew can’t always predict what audiences will most respond to. The reaction to the sketch could never have been anticipated, but it was apparently the perfect kind of absurdity that fans were looking for amidst the dramatic political landscape of the time.

Hanks will be reprising his role as the voice of the character, along with Day and Moynihan playing the skeletons. Games of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage serves as the special’s narrator, embracing the look and feel of holiday specials from the ’70s.

The David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special will air this Saturday at 11:30 PM ET, followed by a one-hour Saturday Night Live episode featuring the best of their Halloween-themed sketches.

