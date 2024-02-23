Michael Bay Reunites With Blumhouse for New Thriller From Happy Death Day Director

Michael Bay is set to produce the new film Drop in partnership with Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes, which is set to have Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon at the helm and will star The White Lotus's Meghann Fahy. No plot details about the project have been released, but Deadline notes that it is being described as a "fast-paced thriller." The script was written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, who previously wrote Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island for Blumhouse. The film doesn't currently have a release date but is just one of many Blumhouse productions on the horizon.

Landon has slowly but surely been making a name for himself in the horror genre over the past decade. While he wrote a number of entries in the Paranormal Activity series, directing Happy Death Day helped put him on the map and showcased his skills at blending horror with comedy, as he would go on to return for the sequel Happy Death Day 2U. He followed that with the body-switching horror-comedy Freaky, which was released during the pandemic and suffered financially from limited theatrical availability. His next effort continued to blend genres, offering up We Have a Ghost on Netflix, which starred Anthony Mackie and David Harbour.

His skills at finding the right tonal balance between humor and horror led to him securing the gig of taking over the Scream franchise with Scream 7, though shortly after star Melissa Barrera was fired from the project, Landon similarly exited the sequel.

This is only the latest project Landon has become attached to, as he was also announced as directing the upcoming werewolf movie Big Bad. Based on the short story of the same name by Chandler Baker, Big Bad is described, "The Strauss family is on knife's edge. Sam is a resentful stay-at-home dad. Rachel feels the restlessness in her blood returning. Their children are getting out of hand. And a recent mudslide has forced the wolves out of the woods to look for food. As dusk falls and tensions rise, the family must come together to survive the night -- from the threats outside and those within."

While it's possible that Landon's schedule is about to get quite busy, it's also possible that he has since parted ways with Big Bad.

