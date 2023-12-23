Scream 7 Director Christopher Landon Exits After Controversy

Scream (2022) and Scream VI were both huge hits, so it was no surprise when a seventh installment to the franchise was announced earlier this year. Back in August, it was revealed that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) would be directing the project. However, plans for the film started to fall apart unexpectedly after Melissa Barrera was fired from the project, reportedly due to her support for the Free Palestine movement. Shortly after the news of Barrera's exit was announced, it was revealed Jenna Ortega would also not be returning for Scream 7. Now, Landon has shared the news that he will no longer be directing the film.

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on," Landon wrote on Twitter. "I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow." You can view the post below:

When the news of Barrera's firing was announced, Landon posted the following: "This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make," Landon wrote in a now-deleted post on social media along with a broken heart emoji.

The director received backlash for the post online and continues to respond to criticism in various tweets.

"I absolutely have a right to my privacy and my personal approach to this impossible situation. I owe the public nothing. I'm a human being and as much as Melissa has a right to her beliefs I have a right to my own and a right to choose when and where to share them. Period," he wrote in another tweet earlier today.

Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence on Scream Firing:

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories, Barrera addressed her firing from Scream 7, and said she "condemns Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

"As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need," the actor wrote. "Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

"I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism," she continued. "I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

"I have been actively looking for videos and information about the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks or so, following accounts etc. Why? Because western media only shows the other side," Barrera said in October posts. "Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself. Usually the algorithm on social media gets the gist. Well... My discover page on IG will ONLY show me videos showing and talking about the Israeli side. Censorship is very real. Palestinians know this, they know the world has been trying to make them invisible for decades. Keep sharing."

