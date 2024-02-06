Blumhouse's Imaginary Gets Creepy New Trailer

It's been a slow start for horror fans at the box office this year, as we haven't quite seen the genre earn a resounding success, though the upcoming movie Imaginary from Blumhouse Productions and Lionsgate looks to change all of that, which has just earned an all-new trailer. While young children communicating with imaginary accomplices is seemingly a harmless enough experience, this new movie explores a world in which there's a much more nefarious inspiration for the innocent-seeming encounters, with this trailer also evoking an aesthetic from the past to highlight the eeriness of the idea. You can check out the all-new trailer for Imaginary below before it hits theaters on March 8th.

Imaginary is described, "From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind Five Nights at Freddy's and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends -- and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be."

The film stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley. Imaginary was directed by Jeff Wadlow, who wrote the film with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland.

More than just starring in the film, Wise was an integral component of developing the project, with Wadlow previously expressing, "DeWanda has been more than a star on this movie – she has been a full creative partner. So much of horror grows out of our most basic fears from childhood, and DeWanda taps into all of that. You know that old saying that the audience's imagination is scarier than any movie? We're going to put that to the test."

January and February have a reputation for being underwhelming when it comes to releasing horror movies in theaters, especially as compared to the fall months. Last year marked an aberration, as M3GAN was both a critical and financial success, though this year got off to a slower start, as Night Swim marked the only major genre release, which failed to make much of a splash with audiences or critics.

Imaginary lands in theaters on March 8th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!