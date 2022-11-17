Scream Directors Rumored to Be Developing New Escape From New York

John Carpenter and Nick Castle's Escape from New York is a concept dense with possibility, not only inspiring Carpenter and star Kurt Russell to return to that world for Escape from L.A., but also regularly inspiring reports that a new take on the material was being developed. The latest of these reports comes from Bloody Disgusting, who note that Ready or Not and Scream directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are hoping to bring a new take on the material to life, though they note that these are just initial talks and it's unclear if such an opportunity will be moving forward anytime soon. The pair is currently working on Scream 6, which hits theaters next year.

The site also notes that Russell is not currently set to reprise his role of Snake Plissken, though with how early these talks are between the filmmakers and the studio, it's unknown what their approach would be and whether it would focus on Plissken's possible return.

Reports of either a reboot or a new entry into the series go back years, with a variety of names being attached at different points in time. While filmmaker Robert Rodriguez had often been associated with a potential reboot, reports emerged around the time of the release of 2020's The Invisible Man that writer/director Leigh Whannell had been attached to the project.

Carpenter himself has at times confirmed there were plans for a third film in the series, which could have seen Plissken going into space. Given that the filmmaker returned as a producer on David Gordon Green's trilogy of Halloween films, Carpenter revealed to ComicBook.com earlier this year he'd be open to returning to the Escape franchise, noting, "Yeah, if you have a monetary figure involved. Sure, absolutely."

If Russell isn't planning on returning to the franchise, this could cause some complications, given how Carpenter thinks there will only ever be one Snake.

"He's really good, [Kurt Russel's son] Wyatt is really good, but it's up to him and up to Kurt. I don't know what they're going to do. They may even go for a female," Carpenter shared of what the future could hold for Snake. When pressed for suggestions on other actors that could take on the role, the filmmaker confessed, "There's nobody like Kurt, and there's nobody like Snake, male or female."

Just months ago, even Nope filmmaker Jordan Peele expressed interest in the adventures of Snake Plissken.

When asked by ComicBook.com what Carpenter-approved revival he would be most interested in, Peele admitted, "Really, really excellent question. You know what? It's tough. Let's just say Escape from New York, which is my hometown."

He added, "Big fan of all his work. I would say The Thing, but that's a remake and one of the greatest films ever done. You don't want to remake one of the greatest."

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of Escape from New York.

