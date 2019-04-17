‘Community’ Star Gillian Jacobs Joins R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’

When it comes to horror for younger audience, author R.L. Stine is a big deal. His massively popular Goosebumps series of novels was adapted to feature film in 2015, the story borrowing from various characters in the series to create a story right at home with the source material’s tone. Before Goosebumps, though, Stine had a huge following for his Fear Street books, novels that were targeted at a slightly older set of young audiences. Now that those Fear Street books are themselves seeing adaptation to the big screen in an upcoming trilogy of films, their casts are starting to come together and now Community alum Gillian Jacobs is signing on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobs has joined the cast of the Fear Street films and is set to appear in multiple films in the trilogy. She joins the previously announced Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Kiana Madeira (The Flash, Dark Matter), Olivia Welch (Marvel’s Agent Carter), Ashley Zuckerman (Designated Survivor, Fear the Walking Dead), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade, Alex Strangelove), Jeremy Ford (A Mother’s Sacrifice, A.N.T. Farm), and newcomer Julia Rehwald.

The three films will be set in different eras in the city of Shadyside, Ohio with each of the film’s stories being connected largely by the fact that deadly things have been happening there for centuries. Bloody Disgusting has confirmed the following plot details about the trilogy:

“Fear Street 1: In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street 2: In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Fear Street 3: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late.”

Set in the fictional city of Shadyside, Ohio, the Fear Street books pit teenagers against adversaries both human and paranormal.

Currently, production is underway on the first of the three films. They are set to hit theaters in June, July, and August of 2020.

