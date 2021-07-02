R.L. Stine Confirms Fear Street Films on Netflix Are Rated R

✖

As compared to his Goosebumps series of books, which were geared towards young readers, author R.L. Stine's Fear Street series were geared more towards teenagers, with the author himself confirming that Netflix's upcoming trilogy of Fear Street films are all rated R. The three films have largely been shrouded in secrecy since they were announced, with the source material likely leading many fans to assume they would skirt by with PG-13 ratings, but it sounds like this trilogy will take terror to new heights when they debut on the streaming platform. Fear Street Part One: 1994 debuts on July 2nd, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 debuts on July 9th, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 debuts on July 16th.

"Fear Street fans are in for a treat--and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R," Stine confirmed in a statement when the release of the first teaser. "That means a lot more thrills-- and a lot more terror! I have seen [director] Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

Director Janiak added, "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It's a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way -- back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can't wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978, and 1666!"

(Photo: Netflix)

The films were previously described:

Fear Street Part One: 1994 - In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

1978 - In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late. Fear Street Part Three: 1666 - In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late.

