Netflix Releases Fear Street Trilogy Trailer

The hype train has officially left the station for fans of R.L. Stine's Fear Street series of young adult novels as Netflix has officially released the first trailer for their upcoming trilogy of feature films based on the classic stories. After plenty of teasing the streamer has released the full trailer for all three movies, each set in a different time period including 1994, 1978, and 1666. All three films are directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon, Outcast, Scream the TV Series), with an interconnected story that carries over across the trilogy. You can find the footage from the films in the trailer above. Netflix will release them over the course of three weeks, beginning on July 2nd.

Fear Street: 1994 - In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street: 1978 - In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late.

Fear Street - 1666 - In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

Confirmed cast members for the Fear Street movies include Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Ashley Zukerman, plus Maya Hawke and Gillian Jacobs.

The Fear Street trio of films were previously developed and produced by 20th Century Fox years before it was acquired by The Walt Disney Company. After the studio was absorbed it seemed like Disney was still prepared to release the series, originally planning a theatrical release in the summer of 2020, but those plans were scrapped due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When it seemed theaters might be closed for the long haul at the time, Disney offloaded the movies and sold them to Netflix, a tactic they also employed for the recent The Woman in the Window.

