Freaky Star Still Hopes for Happy Death Day Crossover

Filmmaker Christopher Landon has delivered audiences both the cult-favorite Happy Death Day and Freaky movies, with the supernatural elements of each series seeing fans hope that the universes could cross over with one another, which includes Freaky star Kathryn Newton hoping that collision could happen. Despite Newton's interest in such an opportunity, the films themselves are hits with audiences and critics, though failed to make a major dent at the box office, which makes it seem unlikely that either film will be getting a follow-up project. Still, Newton's support and the support of fans could be enough to allow such an opportunity to take shape.

When asked by OneTakeNews about her interest in the crossover, Newton recently confessed, "I'm waiting on the script. Send me the offer. Let's do it!"

Part of what complicated the reception of Freaky was that it was released in late 2020 at a time when movie theaters were still struggling to make a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic, so while it wasn't a major earner, it has found more success on streaming platforms. Seemingly confirming the film's impact was that last year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios featured a haunted house that immersed fans in the world of the movie.

Sadly, producer of both films Jason Blum shared a disappointing update about the crossover last year.

"'Freaky Death Day.' I hate to say it, but your dreams of 'Freaky Death Day' are a little further removed than they were even a few months ago," Blum admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. "So I wouldn't have very high hopes, but I would also say that anything is possible."

Even if a crossover isn't in the cards, Landon revealed in 2021 that even a more straightforward sequel to Freaky seemed unlikely.

"In terms of a sequel to Freaky, you know, I don't think it's ever gonna happen, because I honestly don't know if the studio has an appetite for a sequel," Landon confirmed with ComingSoon. "I think they're quite comfortable with it being a standalone movie, and to be honest, I am too, because we didn't really have an idea for a sequel. It wasn't like, 'Oh, this has to be the continuation of this story,' whereas with the Happy Death Movies movies they kind of had a whole life after that, but you never know."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future for the Freaky and Happy Death Day franchises.

Are you hoping we could get the crossover? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!