Happy Death Day Star Open to Freaky Crossover

✖

Filmmaker Christopher Landon has brought a unique blend of straightforward slashers with supernatural themes to life with his two Happy Death Day films and his latest, Freaky, leaving some audiences to wonder if the universes could cross paths one day, with Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe confirming she'd be open to seeing the two series collide on the big screen for a crossover. With Freaky featuring a supernatural body swap between a teenager and a serial killer, and with Happy Death Day featuring a woman repeatedly being murdered, only to wake up and live the same day over and over, it's unclear how these worlds could meet, but if anyone could figure it out, it would be Landon.

"That would be so insane and so much fun. I'm down," Rothe shared with CinemaBlend. "Here's the thing, like anything that Chris comes up with or CinemaBlend pitches it just sounds like a fun, wonderful romp. I think one of the things I love so much about the Happy Death Day movies and what was infused into Freaky, even though it was in such a new and inventive way is those worlds are so fun and filled with humor and heart. Both of those movies have so much heart even though they are funny, dark and so twisted and that's the reason I think they could overlap. And there is that little bit of unexplained magic, sci-fi twistiness, so I can totally see how maybe Tree and Millie figure some shit out together."

All three of these films from Landon have earned positive reactions from critics and audiences, though with Happy Death Day 2's box office performance a disappointment, producer Jason Blum previously confirmed that pursuing a third film seemed unlikely, based on financial commitments for a theatrical release. Luckily, in the months since he made that statement, it's clear that fans of the series have made their voices heard, as more recent updates have been more promising in regards to a third film, leading us to wonder if a third film could come in the form of a crossover film.

Rothe went on to share her praise of Freaky stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.

"I love [Freaky] so much and I also just love Chris Landon, and I love his brain," the actress detailed. "And I feel so honored that both Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn are my fellow scream queens. Like the fact that Vince Vaughn is a scream queen is one of my favorite things in the world. I think they were absolutely astounding in the film. It's so much fun, they really blew me away."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Happy Death Day. Freaky is currently playing in select theaters and hits Premium VOD on December 4th.

Would you like to see this crossover? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!