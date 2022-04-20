New Ghost Adventures Series Coming to Discovery+

Over the history of the Ghost Adventures series, the team of investigators has gone to a number of impressive and isolated locations, as their notoriety in the paranormal community has granted them access to a variety of locations. With the upcoming series Ghost Adventures: House Calls, the team is getting back to basics by investigating the homes of families who believe they are being targeted by supernatural forces. The new series will be debuting next month on discovery+, with new episodes premiering weekly. Ghost Adventures: House Calls and its unsettling encounters will be exclusively hitting discovery+ starting on Thursday, May 19th.

Per press release, “Disembodied voices, objects moving on their own, shadow figures and apparitions — all are often signs of paranormal activity. When they occur inside your own home, it can bring an overwhelming sense of fear. Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley, the team behind Ghost Adventures, have spent decades investigating ghostly activity to gain a better understanding of the afterlife. Now, they’re helping frightened families who believe they are under paranormal attack in the all-new eight-part series Ghost Adventures: House Calls, debuting with two episodes on Thursday, May 19th exclusively on discovery+.

“In this first-ever spinoff, the team responds to urgent calls for help from desperate homeowners whose lives have been thrust into turmoil from unexplained activity inside their private residences.After hearing each family’s haunted account and reviewing bizarre evidence that was captured in their home, Bagans sends Goodwin, Tolley, and Wasley on a personal house call to meet the family and get to the bottom of their paranormal emergency.When the team arrives on site and explores further, they are able to get a clearer picture of the situation — and whether it’s benign, or worse than they anticipated. Armed with their equipment, the crew conducts a thorough investigation to see what evidence they can capture, while Bagans oversees the activity from his headquarters, providing insight and applying experimental tactics from his unique vantage point. After the team analyzes their evidence, Bagans shares the findings in a one-on-one meeting with each homeowner, offering them much-needed advice and resolution.

“In the series premiere, a newly married couple in Long Beach, California, is plagued by a powerful and unexplained force intent on driving them apart. Matt and Christina are terrified that the entity is trying to control Matt’s life and separate him from his family. The minute the team enters the home, they quickly sense a dark energy around them. Then, as Matt talks with the group about his experiences, unexplained red marks begin to appear on his neck. As the crew conducts their investigation, the energy kicks up and Bagans begins to experience uneasy feelings all the way from basecamp. Compelling audio and visual evidence lead the crew to believe a malicious entity has taken up residence in the home, and the family must expel it before it further takes over their lives.”

“A home is a very personal and sacred space,” Bagans shared in a statement. “When unexplained spirit activity causes a family to feel threatened and uncomfortable in their own house, that’s cause for immediate action. House Calls is about helping people who are living in fear from something unknown. Our goal is to figure out what’s going on and provide answers, advice, and many times, validation. These are the most personal and emotional investigations we’ve ever done.”

Season Overview:

SERIES PREMIERE: “Crisis in Long Beach” – Begins Streaming Thursday, May 19th

Zak Bagans sends the crew to Long Beach, California, to help a young couple in a paranormal crisis. Reports are that a dark, oppressive force inside their home has attached itself to the husband. The team must find answers before this loving family is ripped apart.

Episode 2 – “Ellington Home Invasion” – Begins Streaming Thursday, May 19th

Zak Bagans sends the crew to Ellington, Connecticut, after he receives an urgent request from desperate parents. They believe a tall, shadowy entity with hooves has invaded their home and fear this demonic figure will hurt their four small children.

Episode 3 – “Auburn in Hell” – Begins Streaming Thursday, May 26th

Zak Bagans sends the crew to investigate claims of extreme paranormal activity on a farm in Auburn, California. Disembodied voices, strange shadows, and ghostly attacks have made the owner uneasy in her home, and she wants answers fast.

Episode 4 – “Wappingers Falls of Fear” – Begins Streaming Thursday, June 2nd

Zak Bagans sends the team to Wappingers Falls, New York, where the owner of a historic home claims that a dark presence is harassing her boyfriend. The case takes a disturbing turn when she reveals a strong attachment to the spirits that reside there.

Episode 5 – “Panic in Palatka” – Begins Streaming Thursday, June 9th

Zak Bagans sends the crew to a horse ranch in rural Palatka, Florida, to help the new owner unravel claims of an evil, manipulative presence on the property. Has a history of slavery and a potential curse on the town made the ranch a threat to all who enter?

Episode 6 – “Mayhem in Marquette” – Begins Streaming Thursday, June 16th

Zak Bagans sends the team to Marquette, Kansas, where a young woman is worried for her little brother. She believes the spirits that lurk in the shadows of her childhood home are causing night terrors for her brother, and she wants to help him before it gets worse.

Episode 7 – “Jacksonville Family Curse” – Begins Streaming Thursday, June 23rd

Zak Bagans sends the team to Jacksonville, Florida, to help a mother and daughter who are desperate to break a suspected decades-long curse. They fear something dark is targeting the maternal family bloodline, and they want answers before it’s too late.

Episode 8 – “Chaos in Emmaus” – Begins Streaming Thursday, June 30th

Zak Bagans sends the team to an Emmaus, Pennsylvania, home to investigate claims that a violent entity is terrorizing a large family. The crew must race against time to find the alleged Shadow Man who touches people and throws objects.



Check out Ghost Adventures: House Calls when it premieres on discovery+ on May 19th.

