Cult Hit Ginger Snaps Adapted Into a TV Series

Cult classic Ginger Snaps horror film trilogy is getting a television series adaptation. Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films is teaming up with original Ginger Snaps producers Copperheart Entertainment to bring the series to life. Co-creator and director of the original film John Fawcett will executive produce the series. Fawcett also co-created the BBC series Orphan Black. If the show is ordered to series, Anna Ssemuyaba will write, according to Deadline.

The Ginger Snaps television series will tell the story of sisters, Ginger and Brigette, "who are self-imposed outcasts in their hometown. Inseparable and fascinated with the macabre, they make a pact to escape their sleepy suburban home by sixteen or else take their own lives. But on the night of her first period, Ginger is attacked and infected by a werewolf which unleashes a monstrous kind of puberty. Brigette can’t understand this new version of her sister who is violent and sexual. As a bloody trail begins to form in Ginger’s wake, Brigette must find a way to curb her sister’s new cravings or risk losing her forever."

The television series description reads as similar to the original films. The original Ginger Snaps trilogy was released in the early 2000s and followed two death and occult-obsessed teenage sisters -- with Brigette played by Emily Perkins and Ginger played by Katharine Isabelle. When Ginger is turned into a werewolf, Brigette must deal with the new and violent version of her sister.

"I have long been a fan of the brilliant original. It's just the kind of twisted, provocative and wildly entertaining story that we love at Sid Gentle," said Sally Woodward Gentle. "It's been 20 years since the world was introduced to the iconic teen girl werewolf and we can’t wait to re-introduce her to already devoted and eager new horror fans alike."

“We love Killing Eve, and its darkly comic tone and strong feminist outlook are very much in line with what we were doing with the Ginger Snaps movies” says Copperheart Entertainment’s Steve Hoban. “And now, the combination of Anna, John and this incredible producing team, on both sides of the Atlantic, is the perfect alchemy to transform Ginger Snaps into a stunning new series.”

For Fawcett, a Ginger Snaps television series is the "ultimate" follow-up to Orphan Black.

"Could it be more socially relevant in this day and age to launch the television series, Ginger Snaps?," Fawcett said. "For me, this is the ultimate follow-up to Orphan Black, and I know those fans will find new love with the iconic Ginger and Brigette Fitzgerald. Anna Ssemuyaba is the perfect writer to help us bring our edgy, girl-power horror story to the small screen. I can't wait for a big bite of this!"

