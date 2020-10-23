American Horror Story Murder House to Open to Public For First Time Ever

✖

Have you ever wondered what's inside the real house from American Horror Story's first season? Well, the Murder House is about to be open to the public for the very first time for a "paranormal Halloween weekend live stream." The event is set to include some paranormal experts, including Murder House homeowner Dr. Ernst Von Schwarz, Exorcist Bishop James Long, psychic/white witch Patti Negri, vampire expert Michelle Belanger, Halloween expert/historian Lisa Morton, tarot expert Sasha Graham, energy healer Satish Dholakia, psychiatrist Dr. Waguih Ishak, and more!

The fun line up of folks will lead a "weekend-long Halloween celebration." Tickets for the pay-per-view event cost $25 and will allow three days of 24-hour virtual access to the infamous house in Los Angeles. A lot is planned for the virtual event, including homeowner Dr. Ernst von Schwarz delving into the history of medieval torture techniques.

There will be 15 cameras set up throughout the Murder House, which will be live-streaming non-stop for the weekend. You can watch a preview of the live-stream here. Part of the proceeds for the event are going to the Baby2Baby charity, which you can learn about here. Tickets are currently on sale now at www.themurderhouse.com.

If you're a big American Horror Story fan and craving more content, you're in luck, because the 10th season of the series is expected to begin filming soon.

"Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch," creator Ryan Murphy wrote in August. "Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue." The writer then uploaded a picture of a mouth full of pointed teeth on a black background, leaving fans to guess what the next theme will be.

The release date for the next season has been moved to 2021 due to the delayed production start. Many fan-favorites are returning this year, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates. Other cast members confirmed for the next batch of episodes include Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13 despite Murphy having an overall deal with Netflix. There's also a spin-off currently in development titled American Horror Stories, which will feature episodes with self-contained plots.

The Murder House event will take place from October 29th through November 1st.