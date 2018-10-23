‘Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis and The Rock Praise Each Other on Twitter

This year’s Halloween shattered a number of records, including the second-highest October opening weekend, biggest opening of the Halloween franchise, biggest opening of a horror film with a female lead, and biggest opening with a female lead over 55 years old. After star Jamie Lee Curtis took pride in these accomplishments, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson applauded the accomplishment, with the two showering each other with praise.

After Curtis shared the accomplishments on Twitter, Johnson replied, “Wow!! F*ck yes!!! Raising the bar!!” The actress then replied, “YOU represent such creative integrity and have a high moral compass heading. Honored to get this unexpected shout out! We are all in this TOGETHER!”

Johnson retorted, “Beautiful words. Thank you so much Jamie Lee. Means a lot coming from you sistah and we’re all in it TOGETHER. And a HUGE congrats on the biggest horror movie opening of all time with a female lead. What an historic accomplishment.”

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Curtis stars as Laurie Strode in the series, with this return to the franchise marking her fifth Halloween film. The film ignored the events of all previous sequels, allowing the narrative timeline to be rebooted. The new film focused more on Laurie’s trauma following her fateful encounter with Michael Myers instead of merely forcing her to become a victim again.

“Laurie Strode had something happen to her that no one in our lives should ever have happenand she just reacted in her intelligent way to save her life. Period. End of story, the movie ends,” Curtis pointed out to ComicBook.com. “This new movie picks up 40 years later and what happened is, 40 years later, there was no trauma therapy. No one went in and gave her mental health services. She was raised by Midwestern, simple people who said, ‘Baby, you’re okay,’ and she went back to school two days later with just a little scar on her arm and that’s it.”

Halloween is in theaters now.

