‘Halloween’ Creative Team Has Ideas for Sequels

Writer-director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride, the creative team behind the newest entry in the resurrected Halloween franchise, confirmed they have “ideas” for future installments.

“You know, I think we were just kind of — in our early ideas of it — just like, ‘what would you do if you could?’” McBride told MTV when asked if there was truth to rumors Halloween was initially developed as a pair of back-to-back films.

“But I think both of us were just sort of trying to make sure we didn’t blow this one before we got ahead of ourselves and tried to make a whole universe out of it,” McBride added.

When pressed about ideas in the closet for potential follow-ups, McBride answered, “There are ideas, yeah.”

Producer Jason Blum, who backs the project through the horror-centric Blumhouse, said last month they currently “don’t have a plan” for sequels. On Twitter, asked if there would be future films, Blum answered, “I really hope so.”

The film has since debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, debuting on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with 100 percent before dipping to a still-fresh 88 percent with 17 reviews counted.

Halloween has earned generally favorable and enthusiastic reactions in its first showings, likely signaling a strong box office performance when it scares its way into theaters just a little more than a week before the actual holiday next month.

Green and McBride, who co-wrote the film with longtime friend and collaborator Jeff Fradley, approached the 40-years-later sequel with a fan-pleasing mindset and an eye turned towards faithfully continuing on from the 1978 John Carpenter-directed original.

“We, like the audience that’s waiting for this film, we’re ultimately just humongous fans of this series. So I think we were just constantly asking ourselves, ‘what do we want to see, and what do we need to see with this?’” McBride said.

McBride added the filmmakers wanted to “find a way to personalize” the latest stab at the long-running franchise, “and make it feel like we could have some ownership over what this chapter was, and not that we were sort of connecting dots.”

“We really wanted to try to find a way to get our brains into it in a way that we could put our stamp on it,” he explained. “It was really always kind of just putting ourselves in the mindset of the audience, people like us, that have seen this and loved this, ‘what are they gonna want to see, what are they gonna be turned on by?’”

Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak, opens Oct. 19.