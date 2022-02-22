Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Wrapping as Laurie Strode

Jamie Lee Curtis’ time with Halloween Ends, and director David Gordon Green’s trilogy of Halloween films, has concluded, with the actor taking to social media to announce that she had wrapped production on the upcoming sequel. While announcing that she had wrapped production, the actor also reflected on her time in this trilogy, while sharing her praise and gratitude for her collaborators. Given the ominous title of the sequel, it would seem likely that this film serves as Curtis’ sendoff to Laurie Strode entirely, but specific remarks she made in her post are sure to spark speculation about what her future could hold with the series.

“A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies,” Curtis captioned a series of photos from her time on the films. “I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy. It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie, and the creative teams at BLUMHOUSE, TRANCAS, MIRAMAX, ROUGHHOUSE, and UNIVERSAL and my Strode Strong women, Judy [Greer], Andi [Matichak], and Kyle [Richards] as well as my nemesis, James [Jude Courtney]. Here are a few images that will remind me of the wonderful time we all had. I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can’t wait for the fans to see the movie.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaSQQh8rkIP/

Right off the bat, Curtis saying her time with the “Halloween movies” coming to an end understandably implies that this is her final performance as Laurie Strode, a role she originated in the original 1978 Halloween and one that she reprised six subsequent times, including in Halloween Ends. However, she later makes a point of saying her time on “this trilogy” is over, with some fans surely speculating that other adventures could still arise for Laurie Strode.

With this trilogy of films seeing the return not only of Curtis, but also original director John Carpenter to serve as a producer, there are a number of clues that imply this could be the end of the franchise, or at least offer a more definitive conclusion for the battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. However, Carpenter himself recently teased that, so long as the franchise makes money, we shouldn’t expect to see if disappear entirely.

“Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live,” Carpenter joked with ComicBook.com about what could happen after Halloween Ends. “I don’t know, man. I don’t know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They’re going to shut it off, end it. It’s what David has in mind. That’s fine.”

Halloween Ends is expected to hit theaters on October 14th.

