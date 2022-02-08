Halloween Ends: “Final Girls” Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak Show off Gifts From Judy Greer on Set

The 2018 Halloween introduced audiences to Laurie Strode‘s family, with actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all banding together in the film’s finale to take on Michael Myers. Sadly, the final scenes of last year’s Halloween Kills saw Greer’s Karen Strode suffer the wrath of Myers, preventing her from being in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Despite not actually being in the film, Greer is still making her presence known, as Curtis and Matichak took to social media to share a photo from the currently filming sequel’s production of shirts that their former co-star gifted them. Halloween Ends is currently slated to hit theaters on October 14th.

“We’ll do you proud [Judy Greer]! Thanks for the amazing shirts. Missing you so much on this final chapter,” Matichak captioned the photo on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZieP42l_Je/

In addition to Halloween Ends not having Karen Strode, another difference that audiences can expect for the new sequel is that, rather than Halloween Kills picking up almost immediately after the previous film, Ends will be jumping forward in time by a few years.

Due to the pandemic, fans have had to undergo a longer wait than expected for the sequel, with the film’s production and release being delayed by a year. Despite that extended wait, Halloween franchise producer Ryan Freimann confirmed last year that the project didn’t undergo many changes during that time.

“It’s pretty much on track with where it was,” Freimann confirmed with ComicBook.com. “[Director] David [Gordon Green] and [co-writer] Danny [McBride] went off and just wrapped Righteous Gemstones Season 2 yesterday. They’ve spent the last 6-7 months doing that. David’s got his … He’s such a creative force, that now he’s doing The Exorcist and he’s got a Hellraiser TV series. The floodgates of horror are open to him, so I think he also has his convictions and I think that he knows the general direction he’s sailing the ship.”

He continued, “So, are we going to avoid little things here and there? Yes. Has it given us time to reflect on things? Yes. And, in some ways, it might be good, and hopefully not … Because I know sometimes when I sit with things for too long, you can juggle them to death, instead of just going with your gut. But to answer your question succinctly, it’s more or less the same thing we’ve had going along.”

Halloween Ends is scheduled to hit theaters on October 14th.

