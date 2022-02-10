Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Shows Off “Final Girl Support Group” Photo From Set

Last year saw the long-awaited release of Halloween Kills, the follow-up to Halloween (2018), which featured the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. The David Gordon Green-directed films were always meant to be a trilogy, and the third installment is currently in production. Curtis has already shared some photos of her character on the Halloween Ends set, and she’s also been showcasing her co-stars on Instagram. In the actor’s latest post, she included a photo with Andi Matichak, who plays her granddaughter, as well as Kyle Richards, who returned in Halloween Kills as Lindsey Wallace, the character she played as a kid in the original Halloween. In the post, Curtis plugs the new book, The Final Girl Support Club by Grady Hendrix.

“Well IT’S OFFICIAL! We must have all read this book because at this moment…we are still HERE and FINAL but come OCTOBER all bets are OFF,” Curtis wrote. You can check out the post below:

Originally, Halloween Ends was not going to include Richards’ character. In fact, she lobbied to have the script re-written so she could make an appearance. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed the news after she survived Halloween Kills. “When my character didn’t die, I was like, ‘Uhh, hello,’” she told Variety.

During a chat with with Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Curtis was asked if she could share anything about the upcoming film. She said “I can’t” over and over until finally giving a little teaser. “Here’s my snippet: legacy,” Curtis revealed. “That it really has to do with the nature of evil, and the legacy of evil.”

As for Green, the director recently revealed that Halloween Ends will acknowledge the pandemic.

“Yeah. It jumps into a contemporary timeline,” Green told Uproxx. “So we go from two episodes that are the same night in 2018. And then we’ll get up to speed with … It’ll take place the time of its release…..So if you think about it, I mean, where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place. So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma – and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.”

Halloween Ends is set to be released on October 14th.