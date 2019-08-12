Zombieland and Rob Zombie Invade Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

In the decades since it debuted, Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has offered audiences all sorts of elaborate mazes, forcing themselves to get more ambitious with every year that goes by. The event isn’t relegated only to massive sound stages full of complex mazes, but also utilizes the entire park to offer guests Scare Zones, serving as smaller-scale opportunities to frighten attendees. At this year’s event in Orlando, Halloween Horror Nights will give audiences a double dose of Zombie, bringing to life Scare Zones that honor the upcoming Zombieland: Double Tap and musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie with a “Hellbilly Deluxe” area.

Per press release, “Guests will navigate five scare zones filled with menacing scare-actors that will stalk their every move: they’ll become prey to zombies as they enter the world of Zombieland, based-on Sony Pictures’ 2009 cult classic hit and its upcoming sequel out on October 18th; try to escape horrifying creatures inspired by the popular music of horror icon Rob Zombie; and find themselves in three original nightmares created by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team – Anarch-cade, Vanity Ball, and Vikings Undead.”

Get the full breakdown of all of the Scare Zones at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights below.

Zombieland: Double Tap: As guests enter the streets of New York, they’ll be thrown into the world of Zombieland where they must escape bloodthirsty zombies or become a midnight snack.

Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe: Inspired by the heavy metal horror music of Rob Zombie, guests will be surrounded by otherworldly beings, brutal maniacs and menacing machines all while they scream along to Zombie's haunting lyrics on the streets of San Francisco.

Anarch-cade: On Avenue of the Stars, guests will enter a sinister 80s-inspired arcade where they only get one life. Their fear will level up as they try to flee a band of neon slashers, highlighted in black lights, with chainsaws.

Vikings Undead: Brutal, horn-helmeted warriors will rise from the grave and seize Central Park. Guests will become victims of these skeletal fighters and draugr, reanimated corpses who have channeled their vindictive rage into an endless onslaught of gore.

Vanity Ball: On the streets of Hollywood, guests will quickly discover beauty is pain as they watch artists turn willing participants into horrific living works of art.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

