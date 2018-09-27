‘Halloween’: Entertainment Weekly Unveils Jamie Lee Curtis on Cover

To celebrate the release of the upcoming Halloween, Entertainment Weekly unveiled that star Jamie Lee Curtis would grace the cover, which you can see below.

In addition to gracing the cover, the new issue will feature a major retrospective on the franchise and offer details about what to expect from the new sequel. You can grab a copy of the new issue this Friday.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Curtis played Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film, a teenager in Haddonfield, Illinois who became the unknowing target of a masked man who stalked the neighborhood. The man, Michael Myers, had killed his sister in the town on Halloween night 15 years earlier, resulting in being sent to a mental institution. The killer escaped the facility just in time for Halloween, killing multiple teenagers on the way towards Laurie before he was ultimately defeated.

The actress reprised her role in three sequels, with this new film marking her fifth foray into the franchise. Laurie Strode will look different from what we’ve seen in the past, as this film ignores the events of all sequels and sees Laurie on the offensive, having been hoping to confront Michael all these years later.

When speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, Curtis detailed how her character had changed since the first time we saw her as we head into this sequel.

“Laurie Strode had something happen to her that no one in our lives should ever have happen and she just reacted in her intelligent way to save her life. Period. End of story, the movie ends,” Curtis pointed out. “This new movie picks up 40 years later and what happened is, 40 years later, there was no trauma therapy. No one went in and gave her mental health services. She was raised by Midwestern, simple people who said, ‘Baby, you’re okay,’ and she went back to school two days later with just a little scar on her arm and that’s it.”

The new Halloween hits theaters October 19th.

