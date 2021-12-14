Halloween Kills Deleted Scene Features Original Michael Myers Actor Nick Castle (Exclusive)

Back in 2018, Nick Castle returned to the Halloween franchise for the first time since performing a majority of the masked Michael Myers’ scenes in the franchise’s debut installment, and he returned once again for a brief cameo in this year’s Halloween Kills. The specific scene in which Castle appeared, however, was trimmed down and the theatrical release didn’t include this cameo, but now that the film is out on Digital HD with extended and deleted scenes, we have an official look at Castle’s brief stint as Myers in the sequel. Check out the deleted scene featuring Castle above and grab Halloween Kills on Digital HD now before it hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

The Halloween Kills Extended Edition Digital HD description reads, “Survivors of Michael Myer’s rampage form a vigilante mob and set out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. The Extended Cut has more thrills, kills, and an alternate ending.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Special features on the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release are as follows:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and a digital copy of Halloween Kills

Includes 2 Versions of the Movie: Theatrical and Extended with Alternate Ending

Gag Reel

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Haddonfield’s Open Wounds

The Kill Team

Strode Family Values

1978 Transformations

The Power of Fear

Kill Count

Feature Commentary with director/co-writer David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer

This extended scene takes place after Myers escaped the blazing inferno of the Strode home and after having laid waste to firefighters. In the theatrical release, audiences merely know that the murderer is lurking in the darkness of a family’s home, making his emergence much more frightening than https://comicbook.com/horror/news/halloween-kills-extended-edition-home-video-alternate-ending-michael-myers/.

In 2018’s Halloween, Castle’s cameo featured Michael Myers tilting his head in a signature fashion when Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode saw him for the first time since their fateful encounter 40 years earlier. Castle also recorded the sounds of Myers breathing to blend with James Jude Courtney’s on-screen performance.

While fans might have been disappointed that Castle’s cameo wasn’t included in the theatrical release, Castle himself knew the shot was being cut, as it was missing when he recorded his breathing sounds for the film.

“I actually did the scene … there was only one scene, I can’t tell what it is, I won’t say what it is, but we’ll see, it’s an interesting one, because it’s definitely something I can imagine being cut out, which I hope is not gonna happen,” Castle confirmed to The Thing With Two Heads podcast in 2020. “For post-production, I did all the breathing for The Shape through the whole thing and I don’t remember seeing it, maybe I’m just forgetting, but we’ll see.”

Halloween Kills is out on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.

Are you going to be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!